10 Dumplings, 1 Obsession: The Ultimate Momo List
10 Dumplings, 1 Obsession: The Ultimate Momo List

From steamed classics to spicy pan-fried delights, this ultimate momo list explores 10 irresistible dumpling varieties every momo lover must try. Packed with flavor, texture, and regional twists, each momo offers a unique taste experience. Whether you’re into cheese-filled bites or meat-loaded parcels, this list is your go-to guide for satisfying every kind of dumpling craving.
Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Steamed Momos (Classic)

Steamed Momos (Classic)

Soft dumplings with veg or meat fillings, steamed and served with fiery red chutney. A staple from Tibet and Nepal. These scrumptious juicy momos are filled with minced veggies and are put in dumplings steamer.

Tandoori Momos

Tandoori Momos

Marinated in spicy yogurt-based masala and grilled or roasted. Smoky, bold, and flavorful — perfect fusion style. This flavor will surely awaken your taste buds, and surely you will enjoy juicy tandoori momos and its fiery twist.

Cheese Momos

Cheese Momos

Stuffed with melted cheese and veggies or chicken. Creamy, comforting, and kid-approved. It sounds a bit unusual, consuming dairy products in the form of momo is always an option.

Pan-Fried (Kothey) Momos

Pan-Fried (Kothey) Momos

Crispy at the bottom, soft on top — these are steamed first, then pan-seared. A Nepali favorite. Kothey momo are half fried and half steamed momo which are made in an elongated shape. The filling can be either veg or various kinds of meat, such as chicken, pork, mutton etc as available.

Fried Momos

Fried Momos

It is a Deep-fried version of steamed momos — crunchy outside and juicy inside. A hit for street food lovers. Although, a bit oily but the taste will totally make you forget about your health conscious thoughts.

Soup Momos (Jhol Momos)

Soup Momos (Jhol Momos)

Served in a spicy, tangy broth (jhol). Slurpy, juicy, and warming — ideal for chilly evenings. Jhol momo are cooked directly in the broth, this allows them to absorb the flavors, becoming juicy and delicious.

Afghani Momos

Afghani Momos

Another must try on the list is Afghani momos, Coated in a rich, creamy, mildly spiced sauce — buttery and indulgent with a North Indian twist. The creamy texture will surely enhance the taste of the dumplings. This creamy goodness will show you the paradise.

Chili Momos

Chili Momos

Fried momos tossed in spicy chili-garlic sauce. Think Indo-Chinese + Himalayan heat. If you are willing to try something hot and spicy then chili momos is your answer. And this solely depends upon your ability to consume spicy things.

Chocolate Momos

Chocolate Momos

Are you craving Dessert? Dessert dumplings filled with chocolate or Nutella, sometimes deep-fried. A sweet surprise for adventurous foodies. You can have chocolate, brownie, nuts and oreo fillings etc. Now, momos have conquered the world of desserts too.

Momo Chaat

Momo Chaat

It is perfect for your evening cravings as a snack,  all Indians hold a special place for chaat in our hearts. On momos, add onions, tomatoes, puffed rice, sriracha sauce, tamarind chutney and thick yogurt on it. We are sure you will love this chaat charm.

