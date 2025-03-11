10 Essential Healthy Yoga Asanas You Should Add To Your Daily Fitness Routine For Strength And Flexibility

2 / 12

Mountain Pose is the foundation of many yoga asanas and is ideal for improving posture, balance, and focus. It might seem simple, but it’s effective in building a solid base for all other poses.

How to do it: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, legs engaged, arms by your sides, and palms facing forward. Press your feet into the ground while reaching your arms up and elongating your spine.

Benefits: Improves posture, strengthens legs, enhances balance, and increases body awareness.