NewsPhotos10 Famous Indian Places Facing Overcrowding And Degradation
10 Famous Indian Places Facing Overcrowding And Degradation

India's most loved tourist destinations like Manali, Goa, and Varanasi are now sufering due to over-tourism. From pollution to overcrowding, theseonce-pristine places are facing serious environmental and cultural damage.

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
India’s diverse beauty and cultural richness attract millions of tourists every year. While tourism boosts local economies and showcases heritage, it often comes at a cost. Over-tourism—when a destination sees more visitors than it can sustainably handle—has led to environmental degradation, cultural disruption, and declining quality of life for locals.

Here are 10 famous Indian destinations that have suffered due to over-tourism:-

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Once a quiet hill town, Manali now suffers from traffic congestion, garbage accumulation, and pollution, especially during peak seasons. The constant influx of tourists strains natural resources and has led to deforestation and rising temperatures.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Known as the "Queen of Hills," Shimla is facing severe water shortages, over-construction, and poor waste management due to the high tourist footfall. Its infrastructure is unable to cope with the massive seasonal population.

Goa

Goa

While Goa remains a top beach destination, over-tourism has led to overcrowded beaches, unregulated commercial development, and increased drug and alcohol-related issues. Local culture and traditions are also under threat due to commercialization.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie's natural beauty is being overshadowed by the heavy tourist traffic, increasing air and noise pollution. Illegal constructions and poor waste management further degrade the fragile ecosystem.

Leh-Ladakh

Leh-Ladakh

Popular among adventure seekers and bikers, Ladakh's environment is suffering due to unregulated tourism. Water scarcity, plastic waste, and damage to high-altitude terrain threaten the region’s sustainability.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, Uttarakhand

This scenic lake town faces problems like overcrowding, shrinking lake size due to pollution, and rampant construction. The ecosystem is under threat, and the charm of the place is being lost.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur's heritage sites like the Amer Fort and City Palace witness overwhelming tourist numbers, leading to wear and tear. The local infrastructure struggles to accommodate visitors, resulting in traffic jams and pollution.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

As a spiritual hub, Varanasi sees millions of pilgrims and tourists annually. The Ganges is increasingly polluted, and the ghats are often overcrowded, making it difficult to maintain cleanliness and sanctity.

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

A small village turned tourist hotspot, Kasol faces environmental degradation due to unplanned tourism. Waste disposal issues, drug abuse, and water scarcity are serious concerns affecting locals.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty's lush green landscapes are deteriorating due to plastic pollution, heavy traffic, and encroachment on forest land. Over-tourism has led to a strain on its natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere.

While tourism is vital for many local economies, unregulated growth can ruin the very essence that makes these destinations attractive. Sustainable tourism practices, responsible traveler behavior, and stricter government regulations are the need of the hour to preserve these precious gems of India for future generations.

Over TourismCrowded Destinationshill stationsIndian destinationsTourism impact
NEWS ON ONE CLICK