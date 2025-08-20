10 Foods You Should NEVER Order On A First Date, Unless You Want It to End Awkwardly

1 / 17

First dates are already nerve-wracking, you’re trying to look good, sound cool, and figure out if there’s actually chemistry. The last thing you need is your food choice ruining the vibe. Imagine leaning in to crack a joke while spinach is stuck in your teeth, or trying to flirt while wrestling with ribs dripping in sauce. Yeah, not cute. If you want your date to remember you and not the garlic cloud hovering around you, here’s the ultimate list of foods you should absolutely dodge on a first date.