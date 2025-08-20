10 Foods You Should NEVER Order On A First Date, Unless You Want It to End Awkwardly
First dates are nerve-wracking enough without your food choices turning them into a disaster. From messy burgers that drip everywhere to garlicky dishes that kill the vibe, some meals are just not worth the risk. Here’s the ultimate Gen Z guide on what not to order if you want to keep things smooth, fun, and flirty.
First dates are already nerve-wracking, you’re trying to look good, sound cool, and figure out if there’s actually chemistry. The last thing you need is your food choice ruining the vibe. Imagine leaning in to crack a joke while spinach is stuck in your teeth, or trying to flirt while wrestling with ribs dripping in sauce. Yeah, not cute. If you want your date to remember you and not the garlic cloud hovering around you, here’s the ultimate list of foods you should absolutely dodge on a first date.
1. Garlic-Heavy Foods
Garlic bread, garlic pasta, garlic-anything might taste heavenly, but your date won’t find “garlic breath” attractive. Save the pungent flavors for a night in with Netflix, not when you’re trying to make a first impression.
2. Spaghetti or Slurpy Noodles
We all grew up thinking Lady and the Tramp was peak romance. Reality check? Slurping noodles and wiping sauce splatters from your shirt is way less romantic IRL. Unless you want to spend half your time cleaning up, skip the spaghetti.
3. Messy Burgers
Stacked burgers look great in an Insta story but are a disaster on dates. Sauce dripping, toppings sliding out, and you trying to stuff it into your mouth gracefully? Big nope. Stick to something you can eat without needing six napkins.
4. Super-Spicy Dishes
Sure, you want to look adventurous, but no one looks cute while sweating, sniffling, or reaching for water every 30 seconds. Spice challenges belong on Insta, not your first date.
5. Crab, Lobster, or Anything That Needs Tools
Breaking shells, wearing bibs, and digging for meat is chaotic energy. On a first date, you want smooth conversation, not a mini battle with your dinner.
6. Spinach or Leafy Greens
Leafy greens are healthy, but they’re also sneaky. Nothing kills the mood faster than smiling with a green leaf stuck between your teeth. Stick to something less likely to betray you.
7. Ribs or Wings
Finger-licking good? Yes. Finger-licking attractive? No. Greasy hands and a pile of used napkins won’t exactly scream “date material.” Save wings for game night with friends.
8. Beans or Gassy Foods
It’s a classic rule, avoid beans and heavy lentils on a date unless you want to risk bloating and discomfort. Nobody wants their stomach making more noise than the conversation.
9. Strong-Smelling Seafood
A fishy aroma lingers long after the last bite, and unless your date also ordered it, it can be overwhelming. Keep it light, you don’t want your aftertaste to do all the talking.
10. Super-Sized Portions
Yes, sharing a massive platter sounds fun, but in reality, it can look overwhelming and messy. Plus, it shifts the focus from conversation to finishing your plate. Smaller, lighter meals let you keep the spotlight where it belongs, on the vibe.
What to Eat on Your First Date Instead?
If you’re wondering what actually works, go for light, easy-to-eat foods that don’t leave you messy or self-conscious. Think sushi rolls (neat, bite-sized, and aesthetic), flatbreads or thin-crust pizzas you can share, grilled veggies, or a simple pasta that doesn’t drip sauce everywhere.
Even a smoothie bowl or a well-plated salad can show you’re health-conscious without risking spinach-in-your-teeth disasters. Basically, pick something that keeps the vibe casual, lets you chat without distractions, and still feels like a treat.
First dates are about building a connection, not fighting your food.
The smartest move? Keep it simple, easy-to-eat, and low-drama.
Your date will remember the laughs, eye contact, and banter, not the awkward spaghetti slurp or the overpowering garlic breath.
(Pic Credits: Freepik)
