10 Genius Hacks To Wake Up Early Without Feeling Tired - Even If You're Not A Morning Person
photoDetails

10 Genius Hacks To Wake Up Early Without Feeling Tired - Even If You’re Not A Morning Person

Waking up early isn’t just for CEOs or fitness influencers, it’s for anyone who craves more time, clarity, and control. By combining consistency with intention, you’ll transform your groggy mornings into your most powerful hours. Try these 10 hacks for a week, you might just become a morning person for life.

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
How to become a morning person

1/13
How to become a morning person

Waking up early sounds like a dream, until the snooze button wins for the fifth time. But what if you could master the art of rising before the sun, feeling refreshed, motivated, and ready to conquer the day? Whether you're chasing productivity, peace, or just extra hours, becoming an early riser isn’t as impossible as it seems. All it takes is a few smart tweaks to your habits, and we’ve got the top 10 right here.

Start the Night Before

2/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

1. Start the Night Before

The secret to waking up early? It begins with how you end your day. Establish a consistent bedtime, cut off screen time an hour before sleep, and prepare for the morning (clothes, to-do list, breakfast) the night before so your brain is already in “go mode.”

Use the “10-Minute Rule”

3/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

2. Use the “10-Minute Rule”

Can’t commit to waking up at 5 AM right away? Shift your wake-up time by just 10 minutes earlier each day. This small change feels painless and helps your internal clock adjust gradually without shocking your system.

Ditch the Snooze Button, for Good

4/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

3. Ditch the Snooze Button, for Good

Every time you hit snooze, you re-enter a sleep cycle you can’t finish. Instead, put your alarm across the room so you have to physically get out of bed to turn it off. It’s annoying, but it works like magic.

Let There Be (Natural) Light

5/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

4. Let There Be (Natural) Light

Expose yourself to sunlight or a daylight lamp within 10–15 minutes of waking. It signals your brain to stop producing melatonin and tells your body it’s time to rise and shine—literally.

Create a Morning Ritual You Actually Enjoy

6/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

5. Create a Morning Ritual You Actually Enjoy

Give yourself something to look forward to—a quiet coffee moment, journaling, yoga, or an upbeat playlist. When you associate mornings with joy (not just work), waking up becomes something you want to do.

 

Avoid Late-Night Stimulants

7/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

6. Avoid Late-Night Stimulants

Caffeine after 3 PM and late-night screen time can seriously mess with your sleep quality. Avoid stimulants and aim for calming evening rituals like reading, stretching, or herbal tea instead.

Keep Your Bedroom a Sleep Sanctuary

8/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

7. Keep Your Bedroom a Sleep Sanctuary

A cluttered, noisy, or bright room = bad sleep. Make your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet. Use blackout curtains, white noise, and invest in a good mattress and pillow—your body will thank you.

Use an App or Smart Alarm Clock

9/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

8. Use an App or Smart Alarm Clock

Smart alarms track your sleep cycles and wake you when you’re in a lighter stage of sleep, making you feel more rested. Try apps like Sleep Cycle or devices like Hatch Restore for a smoother wake-up.

Don’t Check Your Phone First Thing

10/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

9. Don’t Check Your Phone First Thing

Avoid diving into emails, news, or social media right after waking, it hijacks your mind and kills your calm. Instead, breathe deeply, stretch, drink water, and center yourself before facing the world.

Stay Consistent, Even on Weekends

11/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

10. Stay Consistent, Even on Weekends

Sleeping in until 11 AM on weekends resets your sleep cycle and makes Monday mornings brutal. Stick to your schedule (within an hour or so) every day to keep your body clock aligned and mornings easier.

How to get up early

12/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

Struggling to wake up early despite multiple alarms? These 10 foolproof hacks will transform your mornings forever!

Early riser tricks

13/13
wake up early tips, how to become a morning person, morning routine hacks, early riser tricks

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK