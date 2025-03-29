10 Hottest Cities In India- Delhi Ranks...Jammu & Kashmir Also In The List
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense heatwave over the next three days across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with no relief from the scorching temperatures.
10 Hottest Cities In India
According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in most areas of West Rajasthan, several regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, isolated pockets in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha may also experience heatwave conditions. Here’s a look at some of the hottest places in the country:
Rajasthan
Churu in Rajasthan with temperatures recorded at 50.5 degrees.
Delhi
Mungeshpur in Delhi with temperatures rising to 48.8 degrees.
Madhya Pradesh
Niwari in Madhya Pradesh recording a maximum temperature of 48.7°C.
Gujarat
Kandla in Gujarat recording a maximum temperature of 45.3°C.
Punjab
Bhatinda in Punjab recording a maximum temperature of 48.4°C
Uttar Pradesh
Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recording a maximum temperature of 47 degrees.
Chhattisgarh
Raipur in Chhattisgarh recording a max temperature of 45 degrees.
Maharashtra
Nagpur in Maharashtra recording a maximum temperature of 44 degrees.
Himachal Pradesh
Una in Himachal Pradesh recording a maximum temperature of 44 degrees.
Jammu & Kashmir
Bhaderwah in J&K recording a maximum temperature of 32 degrees.
