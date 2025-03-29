10 Hottest Cities In India- Delhi Ranks...Jammu & Kashmir Also In The List

Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Hottest Cities In India- Delhi Ranks...Jammu & Kashmir Also In The List
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense heatwave over the next three days across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with no relief from the scorching temperatures.

 

Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in most areas of West Rajasthan, several regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, isolated pockets in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha may also experience heatwave conditions. Here’s a look at some of the hottest places in the country:

 

Rajasthan

Churu in Rajasthan with temperatures recorded at 50.5 degrees.

 

Delhi

Mungeshpur in Delhi with temperatures rising to 48.8 degrees.

 

Madhya Pradesh

Niwari in Madhya Pradesh recording a maximum temperature of 48.7°C.

 

Gujarat

Kandla in Gujarat recording a maximum temperature of 45.3°C.

 

Punjab

Bhatinda in Punjab recording a maximum temperature of 48.4°C

 

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recording a maximum temperature of 47 degrees.

 

Chhattisgarh

Raipur in Chhattisgarh recording a max temperature of 45 degrees.

 

Maharashtra

Nagpur in Maharashtra recording a maximum temperature of 44 degrees.

 

Himachal Pradesh

Una in Himachal Pradesh recording a maximum temperature of 44 degrees.

 

Jammu & Kashmir

Bhaderwah in J&K recording a maximum temperature of 32 degrees.

