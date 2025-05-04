10 Indian Foods To Reduce And Control Blood Sugar Levels

10 / 10

Barley is high in soluble fiber, particularly beta-glucan, which helps slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. It also has a low glycemic index, making it a good option for blood sugar control. Including barley in your diet as a substitute for refined grains can help stabilize blood sugar levels.

(This gallery is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)