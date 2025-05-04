Advertisement
10 Indian Foods To Reduce And Control Blood Sugar Levels

Managing blood sugar levels involves a balanced diet rich in fiber, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Regular physical activity improves insulin sensitivity, while staying hydrated and managing stress are crucial. Avoid refined sugars and processed foods. Incorporate superfoods like bitter gourd, cinnamon, and fenugreek seeds for natural blood sugar control.

 

Updated:May 04, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
Guava

Guava

Guava is rich in dietary fiber, which helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down carbohydrate absorption. It also has a low glycemic index and is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that help improve insulin sensitivity. Eating guava or drinking its juice can be a healthy way to manage blood sugar.

 

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and lignans, which help in reducing blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity. The soluble fiber in flaxseeds slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, which helps stabilize blood sugar. Adding flaxseeds to your diet can support better blood sugar management.

 

Indian Blackberry (Jamun)

Indian Blackberry (Jamun)

Jamun contains compounds like jamboline and ellagic acid, which help in controlling blood sugar levels. It improves insulin sensitivity and prevents the conversion of starch into sugar. Consuming fresh jamun or its seeds in powdered form can help in reducing blood glucose levels and managing diabetes.

 

Okra

Okra

Okra is rich in fiber and has a low glycemic index, making it an excellent choice for controlling blood sugar levels. The mucilage in okra helps in slowing down sugar absorption in the intestines, which stabilizes blood glucose levels. Including okra in your diet regularly can help in managing diabetes effectively.

 

Turmeric

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that helps regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation. It also prevents the formation of advanced glycation end-products (AGEs), which are linked to high blood sugar. Adding turmeric to meals or consuming it as a supplement can aid in diabetes management.

 

Indian Gooseberry (Amla)

Indian Gooseberry (Amla)

Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help in reducing oxidative stress and improving insulin sensitivity. It supports the pancreas in producing insulin, thus lowering blood sugar levels. Consuming fresh amla juice or including amla powder in your diet can be beneficial for managing diabetes.k

 

Cinnamon

Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains bioactive compounds that mimic insulin and enhance its effects, helping to lower blood sugar levels. It improves glucose metabolism and can reduce fasting blood sugar. Adding a teaspoon of cinnamon to your diet daily, whether in tea, meals, or smoothies, can support better blood sugar control.

 

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are high in soluble fiber, which helps slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and sugars. This results in improved blood sugar control. Fenugreek also increases insulin sensitivity, making it an effective remedy for managing blood sugar levels when consumed as a powder or soaked in water.

 

Bitter Gourd

Bitter Gourd

Bitter gourd is rich in compounds like charantin and polypeptide-p, which have blood sugar-lowering properties. It enhances glucose utilization by cells and improves insulin secretion. Regular consumption of bitter gourd juice or including it in meals can help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for diabetics.

 

Barley

Barley

Barley is high in soluble fiber, particularly beta-glucan, which helps slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. It also has a low glycemic index, making it a good option for blood sugar control. Including barley in your diet as a substitute for refined grains can help stabilize blood sugar levels.

 

 

(This gallery is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

 

 

