NewsPhotos10 Irresistible Sweets To Make Your Brother Smile This Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Number 6 Is A Must-Try!
10 Irresistible Sweets To Make Your Brother Smile This Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Number 6 Is A Must-Try!

Raksha Bandhan is all about love, laughter, and lots of sweets! This year, ditch the store-bought treats and surprise your brother with homemade delights that will melt his heart. From traditional laddoos to fusion innovations, here are 10 easy recipes to make your sibling feel extra special.

Updated:Aug 06, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Homemade sweets for Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2025 is just around the corner, falling on Saturday, August 9, and there's no better way to pamper your brother than with something homemade and heart-melting. Whether your brother loves classic Indian sweets or modern fusion desserts, we’ve got you covered with ten easy yet delicious recipes. Read on and get ready to impress with your culinary skills!

 

The Classic Winner

1. Besan Ladoo - The Classic Winner

Why He'll Love It: Nutty, aromatic, and melt-in-your-mouth!

Ingredients: Besan (gram flour), ghee, sugar, cardamom, chopped dry fruits.

Quick Recipe: Roast besan in ghee until golden, add powdered sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits. Shape into round ladoos.

A Fusion Delight

2. Chocolate Barfi - A Fusion Delight

Why He'll Love It: Desi barfi meets chocolate indulgence.

Ingredients: Khoya, sugar, cocoa powder, ghee.

Quick Recipe: Cook khoya with sugar and ghee, divide into two portions. Mix cocoa in one, layer both in a tray, let it set.

Bite-Sized Bliss

3. Rasmalai Cups - Bite-Sized Bliss

Why He'll Love It: Creamy, spongy, and Instagram-worthy.

Ingredients: Milk, lemon juice, sugar, saffron, cardamom.

Quick Recipe: Prepare chenna discs, soak in thickened sweet saffron milk. Serve chilled in dessert cups.

3-Ingredient Magic

4. Coconut Ladoo - 3-Ingredient Magic

Why He'll Love It: Quick, tasty, and light.

Ingredients: Desiccated coconut, condensed milk, cardamom.

Quick Recipe: Mix coconut and condensed milk, roll into ladoos, coat with more coconut.

Summer in a Bowl

5. Mango Shrikhand - Summer in a Bowl

Why He'll Love It: Creamy, fruity, and festive.

Ingredients: Hung curd, mango pulp, sugar, cardamom.

Quick Recipe: Blend all ingredients till smooth, chill, and top with chopped pistachios.

Floral and Flavourful

6. Gulkand Gujiya - Floral and Flavourful

Why He'll Love It: A fragrant twist on the Holi favourite.

Ingredients: Maida, khoya, gulkand, sugar, dry fruits.

Quick Recipe: Stuff gulkand and khoya mix in dough rounds, deep fry, and coat in sugar syrup.

Timeless Treasure

7. Rice Kheer - Timeless Treasure

Why He'll Love It: Simple, nostalgic, and soul-warming.

Ingredients: Rice, milk, sugar, cardamom, saffron, nuts.

Quick Recipe: Simmer rice in milk, add sugar, saffron, and cardamom. Garnish with nuts.

Crispy Sugar Swirls

8. Jalebi - Crispy Sugar Swirls

Why He'll Love It: Crunchy, syrupy, and addictive.

Ingredients: Maida, curd, saffron syrup.

Quick Recipe: Ferment batter overnight, deep fry spirals, and soak in saffron sugar syrup.

Fluffy Indian Pancakes

9. Malpua - Fluffy Indian Pancakes

Why He'll Love It: Rich, festive, and perfect with rabri.

Ingredients: Flour, milk, sugar, fennel seeds.

Quick Recipe: Make a pancake-like batter, fry spoonfuls in ghee, and dunk in sugar syrup.

Power-Packed Goodness

10. Dry Fruit Modak - Power-Packed Goodness

Why He'll Love It: A Ganesh Chaturthi favourite your brother will adore.

Ingredients: Dates, figs, cashews, almonds, ghee.

Quick Recipe: Blend dry fruits, shape into modaks using a mould, no sugar needed!

Make Raksha Bandhan 2025 Extra Sweet

Raksha Bandhan isn’t just about tying a rakhi, it’s about showing love through thoughtful gestures. And what better than whipping up a delicious homemade sweet to express that love? Whether your brother is a fan of traditional mithai or quirky fusions, these 10 recipes are sure to win him over. So this August 9, roll up your sleeves, tie that rakhi, and serve up sweetness straight from your kitchen!

Celebrate the sweetest bond with the most delicious homemade desserts this Raksha Bandhan on August 9, 2025.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

