Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2925378https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/10-magical-monsoon-destinations-in-india-you-cant-miss-number-9-is-a-dream-come-true-2925378
NewsPhotos10 Magical Monsoon Destinations In India You Can't Miss - Number 9 Is A Dream Come True!
photoDetails

10 Magical Monsoon Destinations In India You Can't Miss - Number 9 Is A Dream Come True!

From lush green hills to misty waterfalls, here are the 10 best places in India that become pure magic during monsoon, especially number 9, which every traveller dreams of!

 

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Why Monsoon Is the Best Time to Travel India

1/15
Why Monsoon Is the Best Time to Travel India

While many shy away from travel during the rains, the Indian monsoon transforms the landscape into a verdant paradise. Misty mountains, gushing waterfalls, dewy meadows, and fewer crowds, this is the time nature truly shows off. If you're seeking a soul-refreshing escape, here are 10 must-visit monsoon destinations that promise magic in every drop.

Follow Us

Munnar, Kerala – Tea Gardens Wrapped in Clouds

2/15
monsoon travel India, best places to visit in monsoon, rainy season destinations, India travel guide

Blanketed by rolling tea plantations and floating clouds, Munnar turns into a monsoon fairyland between June and September. The scent of fresh earth, foggy hill trails, and roaring waterfalls make it the perfect spot for romantic getaways or peaceful solo trips.

Don't Miss: Attukad Waterfalls, Eravikulam National Park, and tea-tasting sessions.

Follow Us

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand – Nature’s Own Rainbow Carpet

3/15
monsoon travel India, best places to visit in monsoon, rainy season destinations, India travel guide

This UNESCO World Heritage site comes alive during monsoon when over 600 species of flowers bloom in vibrant colours across lush alpine meadows. Trekkers and nature lovers swear by the surreal beauty of the Valley of Flowers.

Travel Tip: Visit between July and early September for peak bloom.

Follow Us

Lonavala, Maharashtra – Misty Hills & Chikki Trails

4/15
top monsoon getaways, offbeat monsoon destinations, romantic monsoon trips India,

A favourite weekend escape from Mumbai and Pune, Lonavala becomes a lush wonderland with fog-laced roads, hidden caves, and majestic forts. Every turn in the ghats feels like a scene from a dream.

Must-Do: Hike to Rajmachi Fort and savour hot vada pav with steaming chai on a rainy day.

Follow Us

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya – Where It Literally Rains Magic

5/15
top monsoon getaways, offbeat monsoon destinations, romantic monsoon trips India,

Famous for being one of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji doesn’t just promise rain—it delivers visual poetry. With countless waterfalls, living root bridges, and mist-covered cliffs, it’s a monsoon marvel.

Highlight: Visit Nohkalikai Falls after heavy rain for a roaring view.

Follow Us

Coorg, Karnataka – Coffee, Clouds, and Cascades

6/15
top monsoon getaways, offbeat monsoon destinations, romantic monsoon trips India,

Known as the “Scotland of India,” Coorg wears monsoon like a silky green robe. The waterfalls double in volume, coffee plantations drip with freshness, and the hills whisper stories through the mist.

Don’t Miss: Abbey Falls, Dubare Elephant Camp, and freshly brewed Coorgi coffee.

Follow Us

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra – Strawberry Skies and Stormy Peaks

7/15
budget monsoon travel spots, waterfalls India monsoon, hill stations in monsoon

This charming hill station becomes even more enchanting when wrapped in monsoon fog. Mahabaleshwar’s lakes, waterfalls, and panoramic viewpoints make it a photographer’s delight.

Must-Try: Boat ride in Venna Lake and piping-hot corn bhutta by the roadside.

Follow Us

Udaipur, Rajasthan – Romance Reigns in the Rain

8/15
budget monsoon travel spots, waterfalls India monsoon, hill stations in monsoon

While Rajasthan is mostly known for its desert heat, Udaipur during monsoon is a completely different vibe. The lakes brim with rainwater, palaces glow against the stormy sky, and the Aravallis blush green.

What to Do: Monsoon Palace sunset view and a romantic boat ride on Lake Pichola.

Follow Us

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh – The Hidden Gem of the Northeast

9/15
budget monsoon travel spots, waterfalls India monsoon, hill stations in monsoon

A less-explored paradise, Tawang wears monsoon like a sacred veil. The clouds drift through monasteries, rivers swell with life, and the valley looks like a fantasy novel brought to life.

Insider Tip: Visit Tawang Monastery early in the morning when fog dances through prayer flags.

Follow Us

Agumbe, Karnataka – The Rainforest Everyone Dreams About

10/15
monsoon travel India, best places to visit in monsoon, rainy season destinations, India travel guide

Welcome to Agumbe, known as the “Cherrapunji of the South.” With dense rainforests, king cobras, and unbelievable sunsets, Agumbe feels like stepping into a time portal. It’s every nature traveller's dream.

Bonus: Agumbe is also the filming location of Malgudi Days and is untouched by mass tourism.

Follow Us

Shillong, Meghalaya – Music, Rain, and Rolling Clouds

11/15
monsoon travel India, best places to visit in monsoon, rainy season destinations, India travel guide

Known as the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong is a melodic mix of culture and natural beauty. During the rains, waterfalls like Elephant Falls and Sweet Falls gush in full glory, and the city glows with vibrant energy.

Also Explore: Local cafes with live music, misty hilltop viewpoints, and Khasi cuisine.

Follow Us

Don’t Let the Rains Stop Your Wanderlust

12/15
monsoon travel India, best places to visit in monsoon, rainy season destinations, India travel guide

Traveling during monsoon may need a few extra precautions, but the rewards are worth it. 

Follow Us

Romantic monsoon trips India

13/15
monsoon travel India, best places to visit in monsoon, rainy season destinations, India travel guide

From sipping chai beside a waterfall to watching clouds roll over emerald valleys, these destinations offer experiences that stay with you long after the rain has stopped.

Follow Us

Top monsoon getaways

14/15
monsoon travel India, best places to visit in monsoon, rainy season destinations, India travel guide

So pack that raincoat, some sturdy shoes, and an adventurous heart, because India’s monsoon magic is calling.

Follow Us

India travel guide 2025

15/15
monsoon travel India, best places to visit in monsoon, rainy season destinations, India travel guide

(Pic Credits: Freepik, Ananya Kaushal)

Follow Us
Monsoon Travel Indiabest places to visit in monsoonrainy season destinationsIndia travel guide 2025top monsoon getawaysoffbeat monsoon destinationsromantic monsoon trips Indiabudget monsoon travel spotswaterfalls India monsoonhill stations in monsoon
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Indian Players To Score Test Hundred At Edgbaston, Birmingham, Venue For IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant And...
camera icon13
title
INS Tamal
Meet INS Tamal (F71): Indian Navy's New Warrior, Pakistan's Nightmare - Armed With Brahmos And Precision Weapons
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan OUT; Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav IN
camera icon7
title
Black Panther
Richer Than Elon Musk: This Superhero - Not Iron Man, Thor Or Superman - Is Richest With $500 Billion Net Worth
camera icon7
title
comforting soups for rainy days
Monsoon Magic In A Bowl: 7 Comforting Soups You Will Crave On Rainy Days
NEWS ON ONE CLICK