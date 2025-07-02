10 Magical South Indian Monsoon Getaways You Shouldn’t Miss For A Refreshing Rainy Retreat

1 / 12

South India, with its lush landscapes, misty hills, and vibrant cultural heritage, is even more enchanting during the monsoon season. While the rains might make some places seem unreachable, others transform into paradisiacal escapes. The monsoon season adds a unique charm to the already picturesque beauty of South India, offering travelers a blend of natural beauty, refreshing weather, and cultural vibrancy.

Here are 10 must-visit places during the monsoon season in South India that will leave you in awe.