Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2948233https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/10-minutes-10-yoga-poses-for-office-goers-short-yoga-session-for-long-desk-hours-2948233
NewsPhotos10 Minutes 10 Yoga Poses For Office Goers- Mini Yoga Session For Long Desk Hours
photoDetails

10 Minutes 10 Yoga Poses For Office Goers- Mini Yoga Session For Long Desk Hours

In today’s fast-paced work culture, long hours at the desk often result in tight shoulders, stiff backs, and low energy levels. While finding time for a full workout may be difficult, dedicating just 10 minutes to yoga can help relieve stress, improve posture, and refresh the mind. Here are 10 simple yoga asanas that office-goers can practice right at their desks or in a small break space.

 

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us

10 Minutes 10 Yoga Poses For Office Goers

1/12
10 Minutes 10 Yoga Poses For Office Goers

You don’t need a yoga mat or a gym to feel better. Just 10 poses in 10 minutes can transform your workday. Practice these stretches daily to stay energized, relaxed, and focused—even during the busiest office hours.

Follow Us

1. Seated Neck Rolls (1 minute)

2/12
1. Seated Neck Rolls (1 minute)

Gently roll your neck in a circular motion, clockwise and then counterclockwise. This releases stiffness from sitting in front of a computer.

 

Follow Us

2. Shoulder Shrugs (1 minute)

3/12
2. Shoulder Shrugs (1 minute)

Lift your shoulders up toward your ears, hold for 5 seconds, and release. Repeat a few times to reduce tension in the upper back.

 

Follow Us

3. Seated Spinal Twist (1 minute)

4/12
3. Seated Spinal Twist (1 minute)

Sit upright, place your right hand on the back of your chair, and gently twist your torso to the right. Hold, then repeat on the other side. Enhances spinal mobility.

 

Follow Us

4. Cat-Cow Stretch (1 minute)

5/12
4. Cat-Cow Stretch (1 minute)

Place your palms on your knees, inhale while arching your back (cow pose), and exhale while rounding your spine (cat pose). Perfect for desk-bound spines.

 

Follow Us

5. Seated Forward Bend (1 minute)

6/12
5. Seated Forward Bend (1 minute)

From a seated position, fold forward over your legs and let your arms hang. Calms the mind and stretches the back.

 

Follow Us

6. Figure-four Stretch (1 minute)

7/12
6. Figure-four Stretch (1 minute)

Cross your right ankle over your left knee while seated, creating a “figure-four.” Lean forward slightly for a hip-opening stretch. Repeat on the other side.

 

Follow Us

7. Wrist and Finger Stretch (1 minute)

8/12
7. Wrist and Finger Stretch (1 minute)

Extend one arm forward, palms up, and gently pull back the fingers with the other hand. This helps with typing strain and carpal tunnel prevention.

 

Follow Us

8. Seated Side Stretch (1 minute)

9/12
8. Seated Side Stretch (1 minute)

Raise one arm overhead and bend gently to the opposite side. Repeat on both sides to stretch the obliques and release tightness from sitting.

 

Follow Us

9. Chair Pigeon Pose (1 minute)

10/12
9. Chair Pigeon Pose (1 minute)

Sit upright, place your ankle over the opposite knee, and lean forward slightly. This releases deep hip tension and counteracts prolonged sitting.

 

Follow Us

10. Simple Breathing with Eyes Closed (1 minute)

11/12
10. Simple Breathing with Eyes Closed (1 minute)

Close your eyes, take deep breaths—inhaling through the nose and exhaling slowly through the mouth. Clears mental fatigue and improves focus.

 

Follow Us

Benefits for Office Goers

12/12
Benefits for Office Goers

Relieves back, neck, and shoulder stiffness

Reduces stress and anxiety

Boosts circulation and energy

Enhances focus and mood for better productivity

Follow Us
10 minutes yogaoffice yoga posesshort yoga sessiondesk yoga routineyoga for office workersquick yoga at workyoga for professionalsworkplace wellness yogayoga stretches for desk jobeasy office yoga exercises10 minute desk yogastress relief yoga at workyoga for long sitting hoursyoga to reduce workplace stresssimple yoga stretches for office
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
Meet India’s Only Nawab With Private Railway Station Worth Rs 113 Cr; Used To Take Trains Inside His Palace
camera icon7
title
Indian Army
Meet Indian Army's Most Dangerous Regiment: Heroes Of World Wars, Home To India's First Field Marshal; Has Platoons In THIS Country As Well
camera icon10
title
Asia Cup 2025
5 IPL 2025 Performers From RCB, PBKS, GT, DC Whom India Can't Ignore For Asia Cup 2025: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul And...
camera icon9
title
Festivals Around The World Honoring Animals: Celebration Of Dogs, Monkeys, And More
camera icon7
title
Home Loan Relief Alert! SBI, HDFC, PNB & Others Slash Interest Rates — EMIs Set To Drop Big In August 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK