/10 monsoon getaways near Delhi that are actually worth your weekend

Morni Hills, Haryana - the one most people skip

About 5 hours from Delhi and honestly Haryana's best-kept secret. Come monsoon, everything turns green, the twin lakes look almost like glass, and the air smells like rain and pine. Way fewer tourists than the Uttarakhand spots, which makes it perfect for a family trip, a quiet drive with someone, or just going alone to disconnect. If you want a hill-station feel without going too far, this might be the closest thing to it.