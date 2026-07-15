/10 monsoon getaways near Delhi that are actually worth your weekend

Monsoon travel destinations near Delhi: Once the Delhi heat finally breaks and the rain starts coming down, there's really nothing better than getting out of the city for a bit. Here are ten spots within reach that turn into something special once the monsoon hits, number 9 especially, since barely anyone talks about it.
The rain does something to this place. Kempty Falls gets loud and powerful, Gun Hill disappears into the clouds, and Mall Road turns into this cozy strip of umbrellas and steaming chai cups. Good mix of fun and romance, honestly.
Clouds settle right over the lake here during monsoon, and the pine hills around it just look unreal. Take a slow boat ride, wander the cafés on Mall Road, or just sit by a window and watch the rain fall on the water.
This is the quiet one. Thick oak and pine forest all around, mist hanging over the roads, old churches tucked away, it feels like a place nobody's found yet, even though it's not that far.
Not many people think of Rishikesh for monsoon since the rafting shuts down, but that's kind of the point. The Ganga runs wild this time of year, and the whole town has a calmer, more spiritual feel, good for yoga, evening aartis by the river, or just clearing your head.
Old colonial houses, narrow roads, and that smell of wet pine everywhere. Catch Sunset Point on a drizzly evening, or just grab a ginger tea and watch the clouds roll past, it feels like something out of a movie.
Basically Nainital without the crowds. The lake's actually bigger, the air feels cleaner, and in monsoon it's like everything just got a reset button pressed on it.
A short drive from Nainital, surrounded by orchards and mist. Good base if you want a slow stay with day trips out to Nainital, Kainchi Dham, or Mukteshwar.
These two mix hill charm with real culture, local festivals, misty treks, and pahadi food that's worth the trip alone. Almora's got lively markets, Ranikhet's got quiet orchards. Both hit different, both worth it.
About 5 hours from Delhi and honestly Haryana's best-kept secret. Come monsoon, everything turns green, the twin lakes look almost like glass, and the air smells like rain and pine. Way fewer tourists than the Uttarakhand spots, which makes it perfect for a family trip, a quiet drive with someone, or just going alone to disconnect. If you want a hill-station feel without going too far, this might be the closest thing to it.
Safaris get limited when it really pours, but Corbett still has that raw, jungle-in-the-rain feeling, thunder, birdsong, the whole atmosphere. Combine it with Sattal's calm lakes nearby and you get a trip that's part wild, part peaceful.