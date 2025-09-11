10 Most Expensive Sarees In The World

3 / 10

Known as the “Queen of Silks,” Kanjeevaram sarees are renowned for their durability and vibrant jewel tones. The top-quality sarees range from ₹2 to 7 lakh and are woven from pure mulberry silk with gold and silver zari. The weaving process involves separately crafting the body, border, and pallu before combining them. These sarees are cherished heirlooms that maintain their cultural and monetary value over time.