Why Visit: Ronda is one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, perched high above a deep gorge, offering spectacular views of the surrounding countryside. Its cobbled streets, whitewashed houses, and historic buildings transport you to another world, resembling scenes from a fairy tale.

Highlights: Puente Nuevo: The iconic bridge connecting the old town to the new, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Plaza de Toros: One of the oldest bullrings in Spain, adding historical charm to this picturesque village.

Best Time to Visit: Spring and early autumn, when the weather is mild and the town is less crowded.