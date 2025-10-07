Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Mysterious Places In India Where Science Fails: From Skeleton Lakes To Paranormal Activities, Check Unexplained Secrets
10 Mysterious Places In India Where Science Fails: From Skeleton Lakes To Paranormal Activities, Check Unexplained Secrets

India is home to some of the world’s most mysterious places where science often struggles to give clear answers, and stories, legends, and beliefs take over. From hills that appear to defy gravity to villages cursed into silence, sacred shrines dedicated to motorbikes, and lakes filled with skeletons or formed by meteors, these locations spark both curiosity and fear. While scientists continue to study their unusual features, locals often rely on faith, folklore, and superstition to explain them.

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Magnetic Hill, Ladakh

Magnetic Hill, Ladakh

A mysterious hill near Leh where vehicles appear to move uphill on their own. Locals call it magical, but scientists say optical illusion.

Bullet Baba Shrine, Rajasthan

Mysterious Places In India

In Bandai village near Jodhpur, locals worship “Bullet Baba,” a shrine dedicated to Om Singh Rathore’s Royal Enfield, which mysteriously returned to its accident spot several times.

Roopkund Lake, Uttarakhand

Mysterious Places In India

Known as the “Skeleton Lake,” thousands of human skeletons appear at high altitudes mysteriously. Historians and scientists have studied it, but its strange and mysterious atmosphere continues to fascinate visitors.

Shani Shingnapur, Maharashtra

Mysterious Places In India

A village where homes have no doors and thefts are reportedly nonexistent. Believers attribute it to Lord Shani’s protection, leaving science puzzled at the phenomenon.

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

Mysterious Places In India

An abandoned village with legends of a curse. Visitors report unexplained chills and unease, keeping Kuldhara a magnet for mystery seekers and paranormal enthusiasts.

Lonar Lake, Maharashtra

Mysterious Places In India

A saltwater lake formed by a meteor strike has unusual magnetic effects. While scientists have studied it, local people believe it was created by divine powers.

Jatinga, Assam

Mysterious Places In India

During monsoon nights, birds strangely fall to their deaths in this place. Scientists have given some explanations, but the village still carries a spooky reputation.

Kanchipuram Temple, Tamil Nadu

Mysterious Places In India

A temple with mysterious carvings and legends of miraculous events. Devotees claim unexplained phenomena, making this ancient temple more mystical than scientific.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Mysterious Places In India

One of the wettest places on Earth, famous for strange weather patterns and disappearing rivers during dry seasons. Nature’s oddities blend with local myths.

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Mysterious Places In India

Called the “Most Haunted Place in India,” visitors report ghost sightings and inexplicable events. Entry is restricted after sunset, adding to its mysterious aura. (Image credit: freepik, gemini and Zee photos)

