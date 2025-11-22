Advertisement
10 Natural Remedies That Instantly Soothe Sore Throat & Cough, Many People Swear By Number 7


10 Natural Remedies That Instantly Soothe Sore Throat & Cough, Many People Swear By Number 7

If a stubborn sore throat or nagging cough is ruining your day, these science-backed natural remedies can offer quick and comforting relief at home. From kitchen staples to ancient Ayurvedic cures, here are 10 powerful ways to heal your throat naturally.

Updated:Nov 22, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
Your Kitchen Holds the Cure

1/13
Your Kitchen Holds the Cure

When a scratchy throat or persistent cough hits, most people instantly reach for lozenges or syrups. But many of the world’s most effective soothing ingredients are already sitting in your kitchen. Here we break down 10 natural, safe, and proven remedies to relieve discomfort and help your body recover faster.

 

Warm Salt Water Gargle

2/13

1. Warm Salt Water Gargle

A classic that works like magic every time. Gargling with warm salt water reduces swelling, loosens mucus, and fights bacteria lodged in the throat.

How to use: Mix ½ teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. Gargle for 30 seconds, twice daily.

Honey With Warm Water

3/13
Honey With Warm Water

2. Honey With Warm Water

Honey acts as a natural demulcent, meaning it coats the throat and reduces irritation. It also has strong antimicrobial properties.

How to use: Add 1 tablespoon honey to warm water or tea. Sip slowly to relieve coughing fits.

Ginger Tea for Inflammation

4/13
Ginger Tea for Inflammation

3. Ginger Tea for Inflammation

Ginger contains gingerol, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that calms throat swelling and suppresses cough reflex.

How to use: Boil fresh ginger slices for 10 minutes. Add honey for added relief.

Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh)

5/13
Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh)

4. Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh)

A traditional Ayurvedic powerhouse, turmeric milk helps reduce inflammation, supports immunity, and calms nighttime coughing.

How to use: Add ½ teaspoon turmeric to warm milk. Drink before bedtime.

Steam Inhalation With Eucalyptus

6/13
Steam Inhalation With Eucalyptus

5. Steam Inhalation With Eucalyptus

Steam inhalation loosens mucus and opens the nasal passages. Adding eucalyptus provides antibacterial and antiviral benefits.

How to use: Add 2-3 drops eucalyptus oil to hot water. Inhale with a towel over your head for 5-7 minutes.

Warm Soups & Broths

7/13
Warm Soups & Broths

6. Warm Soups & Broths

Hydration is key during throat infections. Warm soups soothe irritation while supplying essential nutrients and electrolytes.

Best choices: Vegetable broth, lentil soup, light tomato soup.

Tulsi (Holy Basil) Kadha

8/13
Tulsi (Holy Basil) Kadha

7. Tulsi (Holy Basil) Kadha

Tulsi is revered in Ayurveda for its antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. A warm tulsi kadha can reduce cough intensity and soothe throat pain. 

How to use: Boil tulsi leaves with ginger, black pepper, and honey.

Clove & Mulethi (Licorice Root)

9/13
Clove & Mulethi (Licorice Root)

8. Clove & Mulethi (Licorice Root)

Clove has natural numbing properties while mulethi reduces irritation and promotes mucus secretion—perfect for a dry, scratchy throat.

How to use: Suck on a clove or sip mulethi tea twice daily.

Humidifier to Add Moisture to Air

10/13
Humidifier to Add Moisture to Air

9. Humidifier to Add Moisture to Air

Dry air worsens coughing and throat soreness. Adding a humidifier in your room prevents irritation and improves breathing.

Quick tip: If you don’t have one, place a bowl of warm water near your bed.

Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

11/13
Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

10. Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

ACV’s acidic nature helps kill bacteria and break down mucus. It also balances the body’s pH to support healing.

How to use: Mix 1 tablespoon ACV in warm water with honey. Drink once a day.

When to See a Doctor

12/13
When to See a Doctor

When to See a Doctor

While natural remedies work beautifully for mild to moderate symptoms, you should seek medical help if you experience:

1. High fever

2. Difficulty breathing

3. Severe or prolonged throat pain

4. Blood in mucus

5. Symptoms lasting more than a week

natural healing tips

13/13
natural healing tips

A sore throat or cough doesn’t always require medication. With the right combination of natural remedies, rest, and hydration, you can support your body’s healing process effectively and comfortably. Try these remedies today to feel better, naturally and quickly.

