10 Natural Remedies To Remove Body Tan Easily And Bring Back Your Glow Without Chemicals
10 Natural Remedies To Remove Body Tan Easily And Bring Back Your Glow Without Chemicals

Tired of dull, tanned skin after a beach holiday or daily sun exposure? These simple yet powerful natural remedies will help you de-tan safely at home. With consistency, these natural remedies can gradually lighten tan, soothe your skin, and restore your glow. Read on.

Updated:Aug 30, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Home remedies for body tan

Home remedies for body tan

Sun-kissed skin can look beautiful for some, but for many of us, tanning often brings along uneven skin tone, dullness, and stubborn dark patches. Whether it’s hours spent outdoors, a tropical vacation, or just the everyday commute, prolonged exposure to UV rays leaves a mark. While chemical peels and salon treatments may promise quick fixes, they can be harsh and expensive. The good news? You can fight tan with natural, chemical-free ingredients straight from your kitchen.

Glowing skin remedies

Let’s dive into 10 tried-and-tested natural remedies that can effectively lighten tan, nourish your skin, and restore its glow.

Nature's Soothing Healer

1. Aloe Vera Gel: Nature’s Soothing Healer

Aloe vera is a true skin savior when it comes to sun damage. Rich in antioxidants and cooling enzymes, it calms irritated skin, reduces redness, and gradually fades tan.

How to use it: Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel from the plant and apply a thin layer on the tanned areas before bedtime. Leave it overnight and rinse with cold water in the morning. With consistent use, you’ll notice softer, brighter skin.

Pro tip: Store the gel in the refrigerator for an extra cooling effect during summer.

Brightening Duo

2. Lemon and Honey: Brightening Duo

Lemon is a natural bleaching agent packed with vitamin C, while honey locks in moisture and prevents dryness caused by citrus acids. Together, they form the perfect tan-fading mask.

How to use it: Mix one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice with equal parts honey. Apply to the tanned skin and leave it for 20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Caution: Always do a patch test and avoid direct sun exposure right after using lemon to prevent skin sensitivity.

The Cooling Refresher

3. Cucumber Juice: The Cooling Refresher

Cucumber is a hydrating powerhouse that soothes overheated skin while repairing sun damage. Its vitamin C content helps brighten dull patches caused by tanning.

How to use it: Grate a cucumber and squeeze out the juice. Dip cotton pads into it and place them on the tanned areas for 15 minutes. Rinse off with water for an instant cooling sensation.

Best for: People with sensitive or sunburn-prone skin.

The Ayurvedic Glow Mask

4. Yogurt and Turmeric: The Ayurvedic Glow Mask

For centuries, Ayurveda has recommended turmeric for skin brightening and anti-inflammatory benefits. Combined with yogurt’s lactic acid, this remedy gently exfoliates and revives sun-damaged skin.

How to use it: Mix two tablespoons of yogurt with a pinch of turmeric. Apply it evenly on the body and let it sit for 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Extra tip: Add a few drops of rose water for a refreshing twist.

Traditional Exfoliator

5. Gram Flour (Besan) and Rose Water: Traditional Exfoliator

The age-old “ubtan” remedy still works wonders for de-tanning. Gram flour exfoliates dead skin cells while rose water tones and refreshes the skin.

How to use it: Make a paste using two tablespoons of gram flour and rose water (or milk). Apply it over the tanned areas, let it dry, and then scrub it off gently before rinsing.

Why it works: Regular use not only lightens tan but also leaves skin soft and radiant.

The Natural Skin Brightener

6. Tomato Pulp: The Natural Skin Brightener

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that reduces sun-induced darkening and restores natural skin tone.

How to use it: Blend a fresh tomato into a pulp and apply it to the tanned areas. Leave for 15 minutes and rinse with cold water.

Bonus benefit: Tomato also tightens pores and gives your skin a natural glow.

Gentle De-tanner

7. Potato Juice: Gentle De-tanner

Potatoes are loaded with catecholase enzymes that naturally lighten pigmentation, making them an underrated but effective de-tanning agent.

How to use it: Peel and grate a potato to extract juice, or simply rub thin slices directly on tanned skin. Leave for 20 minutes before rinsing with water.

Best for: Stubborn tans on hands and feet.

Exfoliation Meets Nourishment

8. Coffee and Coconut Oil Scrub: Exfoliation Meets Nourishment

Coffee not only wakes you up in the morning but also works as a great exfoliator. Its coarse texture removes dead skin while antioxidants fight free radical damage. Coconut oil adds deep hydration, making this scrub perfect for dry, tanned skin.

How to use it: Mix two tablespoons of coffee powder with one tablespoon of coconut oil. Massage onto damp skin in circular motions for 5 minutes, then rinse off.

Result: Smooth, glowing, and tan-free skin!

The Luxurious Remedy

9. Milk Cream and Saffron: The Luxurious Remedy

This royal treatment has been used for centuries by queens for glowing skin. Milk cream deeply nourishes and moisturises, while saffron improves complexion and fades tan.

How to use it: Soak 3-4 strands of saffron in one tablespoon of milk cream overnight. In the morning, apply the mixture to tanned areas and wash off after 20 minutes.

Why it works: With regular use, it not only removes tan but also adds a natural golden glow.

The Cooling Clay Mask

10. Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth): The Cooling Clay Mask

A summer skincare essential, multani mitti absorbs excess oil, unclogs pores, and lightens tan effectively.

How to use it: Mix two tablespoons of multani mitti with rose water to make a smooth paste. Apply evenly to the skin, let it dry, and rinse with cool water.

Best for: Oily and acne-prone skin types.

Tanning is natural, but reversing it doesn’t have to involve harsh chemicals. With consistency, these natural remedies can gradually lighten tan, soothe your skin, and restore your glow. Remember, the key is regular care, gentle exfoliation, and sun protection.

summer skincare hacks

And of course, prevention is better than cure! Always apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and hydrate your skin from within.

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

