10 Offbeat And Less Crowded Destinations In India To Visit This Summer

Nestled in the northeastern corner of India, Tawang is a stunning hill station that remains largely untouched by mass tourism. The town is known for its beautiful monasteries, lush green landscapes, and the Tawang War Memorial. Tawang’s serene surroundings and cool climate make it an ideal summer retreat.

Why visit? - Stunning monasteries like the Tawang Monastery - Picturesque landscapes and pristine nature - Ideal for nature lovers and history enthusiasts