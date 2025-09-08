Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2957109https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/10-proven-home-remedies-to-instantly-relieve-cough-cold-and-sore-throat-naturally-2957109
NewsPhotos10 Proven Home Remedies To Instantly Relieve Cough, Cold, And Sore Throat Naturally
photoDetails

10 Proven Home Remedies To Instantly Relieve Cough, Cold, And Sore Throat Naturally

Home Remedies For Cold: Struggling with a cough, cold, or sore throat? Instead of reaching for over-the-counter medicines, try these 10 time-tested home remedies that actually work. From soothing teas to powerful kitchen ingredients, these natural solutions can bring quick relief and boost your immunity.

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

10 Home Remedies To Relieve Cough, Cold, And Sore Throat

1/13
10 Home Remedies To Relieve Cough, Cold, And Sore Throat

During rainy and colder seasons, or unexpected weather changes; coughs, colds, and sore throats can become common. Instead of relying solely on medications, you can often find relief using natural remedies. Here are ten home remedies to soothe symptoms of a cough, cold, and sore throat. 

Follow Us

Honey and Warm Water

2/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Honey and Warm Water 

How It Helps: Honey is a natural antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agent. When combined with warm water, it soothes the throat, reduces coughing, and can help loosen mucus. 

How to Use: Mix a tablespoon of honey into a cup of warm water. Drink it two to three times daily for relief. 

Follow Us

Ginger Tea

3/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Ginger Tea 

How It Helps: Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, which help relieve congestion, reduce throat pain, and ease coughing. 

How to Use: Steep a few slices of fresh ginger in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Add honey for additional soothing benefits and drink twice daily.  

Follow Us

Salt Water Gargle

4/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Salt Water Gargle 

How It Helps: Gargling with salt water reduces inflammation, kills bacteria, and can help loosen mucus. 

How to Use: Dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle for 30 seconds. Repeat three times a day for the best results. 

Follow Us

Steam Inhalation

5/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Steam Inhalation 

How It Helps: Steam helps to open up nasal passages, loosens mucus, and relieves congestion. 

How to Use: Boil water and pour it into a bowl. Drape a towel over your head and inhale the steam deeply for about 5-10 minutes. Add eucalyptus oil or a few drops of peppermint oil for added relief. 

Follow Us

Turmeric Milk

6/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Turmeric Milk 

How It Helps: Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it effective in soothing coughs and sore throats. 

How to Use: Add a teaspoon of turmeric to a cup of warm milk and drink before bedtime to ease nighttime coughing. 

Follow Us

Peppermint Tea or Oil

7/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Peppermint Tea or Oil 

How It Helps: Peppermint is known for its menthol content, which acts as a natural decongestant. It soothes the throat, opens nasal passages, and helps with cough relief. 

How to Use: Drink peppermint tea or add a few drops of peppermint oil to steam water. Inhaling the steam can provide quick relief from congestion. 

Follow Us

Garlic Cloves

8/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Garlic Cloves 

How It Helps: Garlic is a powerful natural antibiotic, thanks to its compound allicin, which can help fight off infections causing sore throats and colds. 

How to Use: Crush one or two garlic cloves and mix with honey to make it palatable. Consume once a day. 

Follow Us

Licorice Root Tea

9/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Licorice Root Tea 

How It Helps: Licorice root has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe a sore throat and reduce coughing. 

How to Use: Brew licorice root tea and drink twice a day. It’s also effective as a gargle solution. 

Follow Us

Warm Soup or Broth

10/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Warm Soup or Broth 

How It Helps: A warm, nutrient-rich broth or soup provides hydration, boosts the immune system, and helps clear nasal passages. Chicken soup, in particular, has anti-inflammatory properties. 

How to Use: Savor a warm bowl of soup or broth to keep the throat moist and provide relief from congestion. 

Follow Us

Hydration

11/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

Hydration 

How It Helps: Staying hydrated thins mucus, helps it move out of your system, and alleviates sore throat. Hydration is key to fighting infections. 

How to Use: Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and clear broths throughout the day to stay hydrated and support your body’s natural defenses. 

Follow Us

Herbal remedies for cough and cold

12/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

These remedies can provide effective relief for mild symptoms. However, if symptoms persist or worsen, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional to rule out more serious infections or health issues. With the right balance of rest, nutrition, and these home remedies, you’ll be back to feeling your best in no time. 

Follow Us

Cold and sore throat natural cure

13/13
Home remedies for cough, Natural remedies for cold, Sore throat treatment at home, Instant relief

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

Follow Us
Home remedies for coughLifestyleHealthHealthy livingNatural remedies for coldsore throat treatment at homeInstant relief for cough and coldAyurvedic remedies for sore throatBest home treatments for coldnatural immunity boostersHerbal remedies for cough and coldHome remedies for flu symptomsCold and sore throat natural cure
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Asia Cup 2025
Indian Cricketers From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR Who Will Play Asia Cup For First Time In 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Pak
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Pakistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Shubman Gill IN; Jasprit Bumrah Returns, Jitesh Sharma To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Couple Who Cracked UPSC Together On Their Third Attempt And Later Got Married
camera icon7
title
World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall
World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall, Invisible To Human Eye; Its Width, Volume, And Formation Will Leave You In Shock
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerological Predictions For September 8- 14: Clarity Will Come In Its Divine Time; Say Yes To New Possibilities
NEWS ON ONE CLICK