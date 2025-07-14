Advertisement
10 Sawan Vrat Dessert Recipes To Make In 10 Minutes

The holy month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is marked by fasting, devotion, and simplicity in food. While many avoid grains and processed ingredients during Sawan Vrat, that doesn't mean you have to skip indulgent sweets. If you're craving something delicious yet quick during your fast, these 10-minute dessert recipes are sattvik (pure) and vrat-friendly.

 

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
10 Sawan Vrat Dessert Recipes To Make In 10 Minutes

10 Sawan Vrat Dessert Recipes To Make In 10 Minutes

Here are 10 Sawan Vrat dessert recipes that are divine in taste and done in a flash:

 

Sweet Potato Tikki with Jaggery

Sweet Potato Tikki with Jaggery

Prep Time: 10 mins Ingredients: Boiled sweet potato, jaggery, cardamom, ghee Method: Mash sweet potato, mix in jaggery, shape into tikkis, and lightly roast in ghee.

 

Sabudana Kheer

Sabudana Kheer

Prep Time: 10 mins Ingredients: Sabudana (soaked), milk, sugar, cardamom, dry fruits Method: Boil soaked sabudana in milk for 5–7 minutes until translucent. Add sugar and cardamom. Garnish with chopped nuts.

 

Tip: You can microwave for 2 minutes if you're short on stove time.

 

Makhana (Fox Nut) Kheer

Makhana (Fox Nut) Kheer

Prep Time: 10 mins Ingredients: Makhana, milk, ghee, sugar, cardamom, almonds Method: Roast makhana in ghee, crush coarsely. Boil in milk for 5 minutes, add sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits.

 

Coconut Ladoo

Coconut Ladoo

Prep Time: 7–8 mins Ingredients: Desiccated coconut, condensed milk, cardamom Method: Mix coconut and condensed milk in a pan, cook until thick. Shape into ladoos and roll in dry coconut.

 

Singhare ke Atte ka Halwa (Water Chestnut Flour Halwa)

Singhare ke Atte ka Halwa (Water Chestnut Flour Halwa)

Prep Time: 10 mins Ingredients: Singhare ka atta, ghee, sugar, water, cardamom Method: Roast atta in ghee for 5 mins, add water and sugar. Stir until halwa thickens.

 

Aloo Halwa (Potato Halwa)

Aloo Halwa (Potato Halwa)

Prep Time: 10 mins Ingredients: Boiled mashed potatoes, ghee, sugar, cardamom Method: Sauté mashed potatoes in ghee, add sugar and cardamom. Cook until smooth and fragrant.

 

Banana Rabri

Banana Rabri

Prep Time: 5–7 mins Ingredients: Mashed ripe bananas, milk, cardamom, dry fruits Method: Boil milk, reduce slightly, add banana mash and cardamom. Chill or serve warm.

 

Amaranth (Rajgira) Ladoo

Amaranth (Rajgira) Ladoo

Prep Time: 8 mins Ingredients: Rajgira flour, jaggery, ghee Method: Roast rajgira flour in ghee, melt jaggery, combine and roll into ladoos.

 

Lauki Kheer (Bottle Gourd Kheer)

Lauki Kheer (Bottle Gourd Kheer)

Prep Time: 10 mins Ingredients: Grated lauki, milk, sugar, cardamom, dry fruits Method: Cook lauki in milk, add sugar and flavorings. Let it thicken. Serve chilled.

 

Fruit Chaat with Honey & Nuts

Fruit Chaat with Honey & Nuts

Prep Time: 5 mins Ingredients: Seasonal fruits, honey, chopped nuts, a dash of lemon Method: Chop fruits, drizzle honey, add nuts and lemon. A refreshing and light sweet option.

 

