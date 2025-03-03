10 Signs That Your Ex Is Still In Love With You
If you notice several of these signs, it’s possible your ex still has feelings for you. However, whether you should consider reconnecting depends on the reasons behind your breakup and what’s best for your emotional well-being. If you're unsure, take time to reflect on your own feelings and make a decision that aligns with your happiness.
Breakups can be complicated, and sometimes, even after parting ways, feelings linger. If you’re wondering whether your ex still has feelings for you, there are subtle (and not-so-subtle) signs that might indicate they are still in love with you. Here are ten signs to watch out for:
They Keep in Touch Regularly
If your ex frequently texts or calls you, even when there’s no real reason to, it’s a strong sign they still care. Whether they’re checking in on you, reminiscing about old times, or just trying to maintain a connection, they likely haven’t moved on completely.
They Bring Up the Past
Do they constantly bring up memories from your relationship? If your ex keeps mentioning special moments you shared, it could be a sign that they’re still emotionally attached and not ready to let go.
They Show Signs of Jealousy
If your ex gets jealous when they see you with someone new or reacts strongly to your dating life, it might mean they still have romantic feelings for you. Even if they try to hide it, their body language and behavior can reveal their emotions.
They Keep Asking About Your Love Life
An ex who is still in love with you will likely be curious about whether you’re dating someone else. They might subtly ask mutual friends about you or even directly inquire about your relationship status.
They Find Excuses to See You
Whether it’s returning old belongings, running into you at familiar places, or suggesting a casual meetup, if your ex is actively finding reasons to see you, it might be because they still have strong feelings for you.
They Follow You on Social Media (and Interact Often)
If your ex is still following you on social media, liking your posts, commenting, or watching your stories as soon as you upload them, they’re clearly interested in what’s going on in your life. It’s a subtle way of staying connected.
They Haven’t Moved On Yet
If months have passed and your ex is still single or shows no interest in dating someone new, they may still be emotionally invested in you. Sometimes, people hold off on moving forward because they secretly hope for reconciliation.
They Drunk-Text or Call You
Alcohol lowers inhibitions, and if your ex reaches out to you after a few drinks, it’s often a sign that they miss you and still have unresolved feelings.
They Get Emotional When Talking About the Breakup
If your ex becomes emotional, nostalgic, or even regretful when discussing the breakup, it could indicate that they still love you and wish things had turned out differently.
They Tell You They Still Have Feelings
Sometimes, the most obvious sign is when your ex directly tells you they still love you. Whether they say it casually or during a deep conversation, if they express their lingering emotions, it’s a clear indicator that they haven’t moved on.
