Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2866973https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/10-signs-that-your-ex-is-still-in-love-with-you-2866973
NewsPhotos10 Signs That Your Ex Is Still In Love With You 10 Signs That Your Ex Is Still In Love With You
photoDetails

10 Signs That Your Ex Is Still In Love With You

If you notice several of these signs, it’s possible your ex still has feelings for you. However, whether you should consider reconnecting depends on the reasons behind your breakup and what’s best for your emotional well-being. If you're unsure, take time to reflect on your own feelings and make a decision that aligns with your happiness.

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Follow Us

10 Signs That Your Ex Is Still In Love With You

1/11
10 Signs That Your Ex Is Still In Love With You

Breakups can be complicated, and sometimes, even after parting ways, feelings linger. If you’re wondering whether your ex still has feelings for you, there are subtle (and not-so-subtle) signs that might indicate they are still in love with you. Here are ten signs to watch out for:

 

Follow Us

They Keep in Touch Regularly

2/11
They Keep in Touch Regularly

If your ex frequently texts or calls you, even when there’s no real reason to, it’s a strong sign they still care. Whether they’re checking in on you, reminiscing about old times, or just trying to maintain a connection, they likely haven’t moved on completely.

 

Follow Us

They Bring Up the Past

3/11
They Bring Up the Past

Do they constantly bring up memories from your relationship? If your ex keeps mentioning special moments you shared, it could be a sign that they’re still emotionally attached and not ready to let go.

 

Follow Us

They Show Signs of Jealousy

4/11
They Show Signs of Jealousy

If your ex gets jealous when they see you with someone new or reacts strongly to your dating life, it might mean they still have romantic feelings for you. Even if they try to hide it, their body language and behavior can reveal their emotions.

 

Follow Us

They Keep Asking About Your Love Life

5/11
They Keep Asking About Your Love Life

An ex who is still in love with you will likely be curious about whether you’re dating someone else. They might subtly ask mutual friends about you or even directly inquire about your relationship status.

 

Follow Us

They Find Excuses to See You

6/11
They Find Excuses to See You

Whether it’s returning old belongings, running into you at familiar places, or suggesting a casual meetup, if your ex is actively finding reasons to see you, it might be because they still have strong feelings for you.

 

Follow Us

They Follow You on Social Media (and Interact Often)

7/11
They Follow You on Social Media (and Interact Often)

If your ex is still following you on social media, liking your posts, commenting, or watching your stories as soon as you upload them, they’re clearly interested in what’s going on in your life. It’s a subtle way of staying connected.

 

Follow Us

They Haven’t Moved On Yet

8/11
They Haven’t Moved On Yet

If months have passed and your ex is still single or shows no interest in dating someone new, they may still be emotionally invested in you. Sometimes, people hold off on moving forward because they secretly hope for reconciliation.

 

Follow Us

They Drunk-Text or Call You

9/11
They Drunk-Text or Call You

Alcohol lowers inhibitions, and if your ex reaches out to you after a few drinks, it’s often a sign that they miss you and still have unresolved feelings.

 

Follow Us

They Get Emotional When Talking About the Breakup

10/11
They Get Emotional When Talking About the Breakup

If your ex becomes emotional, nostalgic, or even regretful when discussing the breakup, it could indicate that they still love you and wish things had turned out differently.

 

Follow Us

They Tell You They Still Have Feelings

11/11
They Tell You They Still Have Feelings

Sometimes, the most obvious sign is when your ex directly tells you they still love you. Whether they say it casually or during a deep conversation, if they express their lingering emotions, it’s a clear indicator that they haven’t moved on.

 

Follow Us
10 Signs Your Ex Still Loves Yousigns your ex still has feelingsdoes my ex still love meex still in love signsex wants me backsigns ex is not over youex keeps contacting meex still jealousex reminiscing about pastex asks about my love lifeex follows me on social mediaex single after breakupex drunk texts meex emotional about breakupshould I get back with my ex
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
wildlife sanctuaries
9 Best Wildlife Destinations In India For An Ultimate Travel Experience
camera icon7
title
Railway
Bhutan To Get First-Ever Railway Link With India: Check Connecting Stations, Cost, Other Details
camera icon11
title
IND vs AUS playing xi
India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Vs Australia: Varun Chakravarthy Stays, Harshit Rana To Replace Kuldeep Yadav
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet ‘Next Elon Musk’, College Dropout Established Rs 637,726,379,400 AI Company, Became World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire, His Name Is...Check Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Meghalaya
7 Beautiful Places To Explore In North East India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK