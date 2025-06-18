10 Simple Yet Effective Daily Habits Followed By NEET 2025 Topper Mahesh Kumar To Achieve AIR 1
Mahesh Kumar, a humble and hardworking student from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. He has achieved the remarkable feat of securing All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2025 with an impressive 686 out of 720 marks.
Who is Mahesh Kumar
Mahesh Kumar, a humble and hardworking student from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, has become an inspiration for NEET aspirants across the country. Born on August 3, 2008, Mahesh has achieved the remarkable feat of securing All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2025 with an impressive 686 out of 720 marks—and that too, in his very first attempt.
NEET Result
What sets Mahesh apart isn’t just his academic brilliance but the small yet consistent habits he cultivated daily. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG result on June 14, 2025, and Mahesh’s name has become synonymous with discipline, focus, and self-belief.
Let’s dive into the top 10 strategies and habits that helped Mahesh Kumar ace one of the toughest entrance exams.
Consistent Study without Overconfidence or Under confidence
Mahesh didn’t let emotions take control of his preparation. He maintained a balanced mindset, never overestimating his strengths or underestimating his weaknesses. Staying neutral helped him stay on track, regardless of mock test results or peer performance.
Regularity
Instead of studying only when he felt like it, Mahesh practiced daily learning rituals. This included revision, solving MCQs, and reading NCERTs consistently—no breaks, no excuses.
A Fixed Timetable
A well-structured timetable helped Mahesh stay organised. Every hour of his day was accounted for, ensuring he never wasted time figuring out what to study next. This discipline played a major role in covering the vast NEET syllabus efficiently.
Prioritizing Health
While preparing for exams, many students ignore their health—but not Mahesh. He made sure to eat balanced meals, get enough sleep, and take short breaks to avoid burnout. According to him, a healthy body supports a sharp mind.
Time Management
Mahesh knew the value of every minute. He dedicated specific time slots to theory, revision, mock tests, and even breaks. His 10-minute focused revision sessions—done multiple times a day—helped retain concepts better.
Mock Tests
Mock tests weren’t just tests for Mahesh—they were learning tools. He analysed each test thoroughly to understand his mistakes and improve gradually. This habit helped him stay exam-ready well before the actual date.
Facing the Language Barrier
Coming from a Hindi background, English was not Mahesh’s first language. But instead of letting this stop him, he focused more on understanding concepts and using bilingual study material. He turned a challenge into strength with consistent effort.
Smart Revision Techniques
Rather than reading passively, Mahesh used active recall, short quizzes, and summarised notes for revision. His strategy involved revisiting topics at regular intervals to make them stick permanently.
Self-Discipline
Mahesh didn’t wait for motivation to strike. He followed a strict schedule even when he didn’t feel like studying. For him, discipline was more powerful than mood swings.
Advice For Future Aspirants
Don't judge yourself based on your first performance. Your job is to revise repeatedly and stick to your schedule.
Mahesh Kumar’s journey proves that success is not a result of random effort, but of small, consistent actions taken daily. Whether it’s 10 minutes of focused revision, a disciplined routine, or smart time management—every bit adds up. His message to students is simple yet powerful: “Trust the process, and never stop improving.”
