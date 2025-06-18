10 Simple Yet Effective Daily Habits Followed By NEET 2025 Topper Mahesh Kumar To Achieve AIR 1

2 / 13

What sets Mahesh apart isn’t just his academic brilliance but the small yet consistent habits he cultivated daily. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG result on June 14, 2025, and Mahesh’s name has become synonymous with discipline, focus, and self-belief.

Let’s dive into the top 10 strategies and habits that helped Mahesh Kumar ace one of the toughest entrance exams.