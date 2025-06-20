10 Stunning Waterfalls In India You Must Visit During Monsoon For The Ultimate Rainy Season Adventure
Experience nature at its most powerful with these 10 breathtaking waterfalls in India that come alive during the monsoon season. From Goa To Meghalaya, each cascade transforms into a spectacular sight, perfect for a rain season getaways.
As the monsoon clouds sweep across India, they breathe new life into the landscape—especially its waterfalls. From the misty hills of the Western Ghats to the dense forests of the Northeast, these cascades swell with rainwater and transform into roaring spectacles of nature. If you're a nature lover or monsoon traveler, these 10 waterfalls should be on your rainy season bucket list.
Dudhsagar Falls, Goa
Literally meaning "Sea of Milk," Dudhsagar becomes a force to reckon with during the monsoon. Located on the Mandovi River and surrounded by lush forests, the four-tiered waterfall is best viewed from the railway bridge or on a trek through Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary.
Jog Falls, Karnataka
One of India's highest waterfalls, Jog Falls is a spectacular sight when Sharavathi River swells with rainwater. The four segmented drops—Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket—plunge from a height of 830 feet and are truly majestic during July–September.
Athirappilly Falls, Kerala
Often dubbed the "Niagara of India," this massive fall on the Chalakudy River becomes thunderous in the monsoon. Surrounded by lush greenery and tropical forest, it’s also famous for its appearance in numerous Indian films.
Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya
Located near Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth, Nohkalikai plunges from over 1100 feet. During the rains, the falls are fed generously by cloudbursts, making them one of the most awe-inspiring sights in Northeast India.
Bhimlat Falls, Rajasthan
Though Rajasthan is known for its deserts, Bhimlat Falls near Bundi surprises with its beauty during monsoon. The 60-meter fall drops into a serene pool surrounded by rocky terrain, coming alive between July and September.
Kune Falls, Maharashtra
Situated in the misty Lonavala-Khandala valley, Kune Falls is a monsoon favorite for weekend travelers from Mumbai and Pune. The three-tiered cascade is a refreshing escape, framed by verdant Sahyadri hills.
Soochipara Falls, Kerala
Also known as Sentinel Rock Waterfalls, Soochipara near Wayanad is surrounded by dense forest and tea plantations. It becomes a vibrant gushing stream during monsoon and is perfect for photography and short hikes.
Chitrakote Falls, Chhattisgarh
India’s widest waterfall, Chitrakote is often called the "Niagara of India" for its horseshoe shape. Located on the Indravati River, the falls are in full spate during the rains, making them a stunning sight in Bastar district.
Hebbe Falls, Karnataka
Tucked away in the lush hills of Chikmagalur, Hebbe Falls is accessible by a scenic forest trek or jeep ride. The 168-meter drop is split into two stages and flows more powerfully during the monsoon, offering a misty, magical experience.
Barehipani Falls, Odisha
Nestled in Simlipal National Park, Barehipani is a two-tiered fall plunging from 400 meters, making it one of the tallest in India. The waterfall is at its glorious best during the rainy season, framed by lush forested cliffs.
Monsoon in India is more than just rain—it's a visual celebration of nature. These waterfalls, each unique in charm and setting, come alive during this season, offering unmatched beauty and serenity. Don’t forget your raincoat and camera—adventure awaits!
Trending Photos