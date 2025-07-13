10 Stunningly Easy Mehndi Designs to Rock This Sawan 2025 - Even Beginners Can Nail These!

3 / 16

We’ve handpicked 10 stunning mehndi designs that are super easy to apply yet festive enough to make you shine during Sawan 2025. From minimal back-hand florals to bold traditional motifs, these designs can be done at home, even by beginners. All you need is a steady hand, your favorite mehndi cone, and a little creativity!

So, get ready to make your hands (and Instagram feed) look absolutely divine this Sawan.