10 Thrilling Quick Escapes Near Pune You Must Visit Once

Explore 10 beautiful destinations close to Pune that are perfect for a quick getaway. Whether you’re drawn to green hills, ancient forts, or peaceful lakes, these spots offer the right mix of nature, history, and adventure. A great choice for anyone wanting a break without going too far from home.

Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
Lonavala

Lonavala

Lonavala is a popular hill station known for its lush greenery, misty mountains, and scenic waterfalls. Just a short drive from Pune, it’s a perfect weekend escape. Attractions like Bhushi Dam, Tiger Point, and Karla Caves make it ideal for nature lovers and photographers. Don’t miss the local chikki, a famous sweet treat.

 

Khandala

Khandala

Khandala is Lonavala’s quieter twin, offering stunning valley views, serene trails, and fresh mountain air. It’s a great place for a peaceful retreat or a romantic getaway. Famous spots like Duke’s Nose and Rajmachi Fort are perfect for trekkers and adventure seekers. The monsoon season turns the entire area into a lush green paradise.

 

Malshej Ghat

Malshej Ghat

Malshej Ghat is a mountain pass in the Western Ghats, popular for its dramatic cliffs, waterfalls, and migratory flamingos during monsoon. Ideal for hiking and birdwatching, it's a nature lover’s haven. With misty weather and serene landscapes, it's a refreshing escape from city life, especially during the rainy season when the surroundings come alive.

 

Raigad Fort

Raigad Fort

Raigad Fort holds immense historical significance as the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Situated on a hilltop, it offers panoramic views and a peek into Maratha history. A ropeway takes you halfway up, or you can trek the steps. Explore its ancient walls, market area, and memorials—it’s a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

 

Lavasa

Lavasa

Lavasa is a planned city surrounded by the Sahyadri Hills, known for its European-style architecture and scenic lakefront. Great for boating, cycling, or just relaxing by the water, it offers a peaceful and modern vibe. With cafes, adventure sports, and nature trails, Lavasa is ideal for families, couples, or solo travelers seeking a quiet escape.

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is a famous hill station known for its strawberry farms, forested paths, and viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat and Wilson Point. The cool climate makes it a year-round destination. Visitors can enjoy boating in Venna Lake, tasting fresh strawberries, or exploring old temples. It's perfect for a mix of relaxation and sightseeing.

 

Karjat

Karjat

Karjat is a beautiful town surrounded by hills and rivers, perfect for trekking, river rafting, and nature walks. It’s home to ancient caves like Kondana and offers stunning landscapes during the monsoon. Karjat is also a popular spot for film shooting and weekend homes, making it a peaceful yet adventurous destination near Pune.

 

Pawna Lake

Pawna Lake

Pawna Lake is a tranquil spot known for its lakeside camping, peaceful surroundings, and scenic sunsets. With a view of nearby forts like Lohagad and Tikona, it's perfect for an overnight trip. Campers can enjoy bonfires, stargazing, and kayaking. It’s a great escape for those looking to relax close to nature.

 

Matheran

Matheran

Matheran is one of India’s few vehicle-free hill stations, offering clean air, red soil paths, and stunning viewpoints like Panorama Point. The toy train ride adds to the charm. With dense forests, colonial architecture, and quiet trails, Matheran is ideal for a peaceful weekend, away from traffic and noise.

 

Kamshet

Kamshet

Kamshet is a paradise for paragliding lovers, known for its open skies and rolling hills. Located between Pune and Lonavala, it’s also rich in caves, temples, and trekking routes. Shinde Wadi Hills is a popular take-off spot for flying. Kamshet is perfect for thrill-seekers and those wanting to explore nature and adventure together.

 

