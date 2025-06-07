Advertisement
10 Veg Items That Are Actually Non-Veg: A Surprising Twist To Your Favourite Foods

It's easy to assume that all plant-based foods are inherently vegetarian or vegan, but as these examples show, some food items may contain hidden animal products. Always double-check labels, ask about ingredients at restaurants, or opt for items that are specifically labeled as vegetarian or vegan to stay safe.

 

Updated:Jun 07, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
10 Veg Items That Are Actually Non-Veg

10 Veg Items That Are Actually Non-Veg

In the world of food, appearances can be deceiving. Many of the items we assume are plant-based or vegetarian might actually contain non-vegetarian ingredients. Whether you’re a strict vegetarian or just trying to be mindful of what goes into your food, it's crucial to stay informed. Here are 10 “veg” items that are actually non-veg:

 

1. Gelatin

1. Gelatin

Gelatin is a common ingredient in many food products like gummy bears, marshmallows, and some yogurts. However, it is derived from animal collagen, usually from cows or pigs. This makes gelatin a non-vegetarian item, and it’s best to avoid it if you follow a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle.

 

2. Caesar Salad Dressing

2. Caesar Salad Dressing

Caesar salad is often considered a safe vegetarian dish, but the dressing can be a hidden source of animal products. Traditional Caesar dressing contains anchovies, which are small fish. If you're vegetarian, make sure to choose a Caesar dressing without anchovies or opt for a plant-based version.

 

3. Rennet in Cheese

3. Rennet in Cheese

Cheese is often considered a vegetarian food, but many cheeses are made using rennet, an enzyme that comes from the stomach lining of calves. This means that many popular cheeses, including parmesan and gouda, may not be suitable for vegetarians who avoid animal-based products.

 

4. Certain Types of Honey

4. Certain Types of Honey

Honey might seem like an innocent, plant-based product, but it's not always as vegetarian-friendly as it seems. Some beekeepers use practices that are harmful to the bees, while certain honey may be filtered through animal-based products, making it unsuitable for strict vegetarians.

 

5. Carmine (Red Food Coloring)

5. Carmine (Red Food Coloring)

Carmine is a red dye derived from cochineal insects. It is commonly used in food and drinks like candies, cosmetics, and even some juices. If you see "carmine" or "cochineal extract" listed in the ingredients, be aware that it's not vegan or vegetarian-friendly.

 

6. Sushi (Certain Types)

6. Sushi (Certain Types)

Sushi is a Japanese dish that many people assume is vegetarian, especially when it features ingredients like avocado, cucumber, or tofu. However, some sushi rolls may contain fish-based ingredients like roe (fish eggs) or fish stock. Additionally, imitation crab, known as "krab," is often made with fish.

 

7. Vegetarian Sausages

7. Vegetarian Sausages

While vegetarian sausages are marketed as a plant-based option, some varieties may contain traces of animal products. For example, some brands use casing made from animal intestines or include small amounts of meat-based flavoring to enhance the taste.

 

8. Worcestershire Sauce

8. Worcestershire Sauce

Worcestershire sauce is a common condiment used in salad dressings, marinades, and recipes. Traditional recipes contain anchovies, making it unsuitable for vegetarians and vegans. However, there are vegan versions of Worcestershire sauce available that don’t contain any fish-based ingredients.

 

9. Miso Soup

9. Miso Soup

Miso soup is a popular Japanese dish, often thought to be vegetarian due to its primary ingredients—soybeans, salt, and koji (a fermentation starter). However, many miso soups are made with dashi, a broth that contains bonito (dried fish flakes), making the soup non-vegetarian.

 

10. Veggie Burgers

10. Veggie Burgers

Veggie burgers are often considered a meat alternative, but not all veggie burgers are 100% plant-based. Some brands use eggs, dairy, or even meat-based flavoring in their recipes. Always read the ingredient list to be sure.

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

