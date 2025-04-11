10 Ways To Immediately Stop Leg Cramps At Night

11 / 11

If possible, avoid sitting or standing in the same position for long periods during the day. Research has shown that people who spend a lot of time standing each day are at a higher risk of leg cramps. When you’re on your feet, but not in motion, blood and water tend to pool in your lower body. This can lead to fluid imbalances, as well as muscle and tendon shortening, all of which can lead to cramping.

