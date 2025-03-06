10 Wealthiest Female YouTubers In India: Check Net Worth Of Prajakta Kohli, Komal Pandey, Kabita Singh And More
The rise of digital content creation has paved the way for many women in India to turn their passion into a thriving career. YouTube, in particular, has become a platform where female creators excel in fields like beauty, fashion, lifestyle, food, and comedy, amassing millions of followers and lucrative brand collaborations. Through creativity, dedication, and consistency, these women have built digital empires, achieving remarkable financial success.
10 Wealthiest Female YouTubers In India
These talented female creators have successfully turned YouTube into a profitable career, inspiring millions with their content while building substantial net worths. Let’s explore some of India's highest-earning female YouTubers, their net worth, and how they made their mark in the online world.
Shruti Arjun Anand (₹45 Crore)
Starting her YouTube journey in 2010, Shruti initially focused on makeup and beauty tutorials before expanding into fashion, lifestyle, and entertaining family-friendly videos. With 1.2 crore subscribers, she is among India's top content creators.
Nisha Madhulika (₹43 Crore)
A renowned name in the culinary space, Nisha Madhulika launched her YouTube channel in 2011 to share simple vegetarian recipes. Her approachable cooking style has earned her 1.47 crore subscribers, making her a favorite among home chefs.
Komal Pandey (₹30 Crore)
Komal Pandey, a fashion and beauty influencer, transitioned to YouTube in 2017 after working with PopXO. Her unique styling videos and experimental fashion choices have positioned her as a leading voice in the industry.
Prajakta Koli (₹16 Crore)
Known as "MostlySane," Prajakta Koli started her YouTube channel in 2015 and now boasts 72 lakh subscribers. Her relatable comedy sketches and entertaining character portrayals have made her one of India's most beloved digital entertainers.
Anisha Dixit (₹15-20 Crore)
Previously known as “Rickshawali,” Anisha Dixit creates humor-driven content addressing social issues, relationships, and daily life. Her engaging and women-centric approach has resonated with a wide audience.
Niharicka Singh (₹13 Crore)
The creator behind “Captain Nick,” Niharicka Singh is a popular comedy YouTuber known for her hilarious characters and witty storytelling, earning her a massive following.
Pooja Luthra (₹9 Crore)
Pooja Luthra's YouTube channel is dedicated to health, beauty, and skincare, offering natural home remedies and Ayurvedic wellness tips. Her expertise has gained her millions of views.
Kabita Singh (₹6-7 Crore)
The creator of "Kabita’s Kitchen," Kabita Singh is one of India's most followed food YouTubers. Her simple yet detailed recipes have made cooking accessible to both beginners and experienced chefs.
Komal Gudan (Net Worth Not Known)
Running the YouTube channel “Super Style Tips,” Komal Gudan focuses on fashion, styling, and beauty tutorials. Her budget-friendly fashion hacks have made her a well-recognized name in the industry.
Himanshi Tekwani (₹1-2 Crore)
The face behind "The Glam Girl," Himanshi Tekwani shares beauty tutorials, fashion insights, and self-care advice. Her engaging content and trendy style have earned her a loyal following.
