100 Most Visited Cities In The World, India Ranks...; Check- Full List
Planning your travels for 2025? A new report from Euromonitor has unveiled its ranking of the top 100 cities to visit worldwide. Discover how U.S. cities stack up and find out which global destinations are gaining popularity.
100 Most Visited Cities In The World
The global tourism industry experienced a major surge in demand in 2024, marking a key turning point in its recovery. According to Euromonitor’s Index, international arrivals rose by 19%, while international tourism spending climbed to a total of USD 1.9 trillion.
Europe continues to lead as the top travel destination, recording 793 million international trips in 2024. However, this year’s rankings reveal a notable shift, with Asian cities making impressive strides. Wondering where to travel in 2025? According to Forbes, Euromonitor International has just released its annual Top 100 City Destinations Index, offering a data-driven look at the world’s best travel spots right now.
1. Paris, France
Paris, often referred to as "The City of Light," is celebrated for its rich history, iconic architecture, and vibrant culture. From the grandeur of the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame Cathedral to the artistic treasures housed in the Louvre, Paris offers an enchanting blend of the historic and the modern. Its streets are lined with chic cafés, luxury boutiques, and world-renowned patisseries, making it a haven for lovers of food, fashion, and art.
2. Madrid, Spain
Madrid, the capital of Spain, pulses with energy, offering a dynamic mix of traditional Spanish culture and contemporary flair. Known for its lively plazas, majestic royal palace, and world-class museums like the Prado, the city thrives with art, music, and history. Its bustling tapas bars and vibrant nightlife reflect the warmth and sociability of Spanish life, making Madrid a city that never seems to sleep.
3. Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo is a captivating fusion of futuristic innovation and deep-rooted tradition. As Japan’s capital, it’s a sprawling metropolis filled with neon-lit skyscrapers, historic temples, and some of the world’s most efficient public transport. Whether you're exploring the serene gardens of the Imperial Palace or the buzzing districts of Shibuya and Akihabara, Tokyo offers an unforgettable experience for every kind of traveler.
4. Rome, Italy
Rome, known as "The Eternal City," is a living museum where ancient ruins and Renaissance masterpieces coexist with modern Italian life. Landmarks like the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Vatican City draw millions of visitors, each eager to witness the remnants of one of history’s greatest empires. Beyond its storied past, Rome is also famous for its flavorful cuisine, charming piazzas, and vibrant street life.
5. Milan, Italy
Milan is Italy’s style and finance capital, renowned for its fashion-forward atmosphere and sophisticated design. The city is home to landmarks such as the majestic Duomo di Milano and Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper,” while also serving as a global hub for art, culture, and commerce. With its upscale shopping streets, chic cafés, and vibrant nightlife, Milan offers a cosmopolitan Italian experience.
6. New York City, USA
New York City, often called "The Big Apple," is a global hub for culture, finance, and media. From the iconic skyline of Manhattan to the diverse neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens, NYC is a city of endless possibilities. Landmarks like Times Square, Central Park, and the Statue of Liberty coexist with a thriving arts scene and culinary offerings from every corner of the world.
7. Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam is a charming city known for its picturesque canals, historic architecture, and liberal spirit. Its laid-back atmosphere and emphasis on cycling make it both accessible and inviting, while museums such as the Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum showcase its rich artistic heritage. Amsterdam blends old-world charm with a progressive outlook, making it a favorite among European destinations.
8. Sydney, Australia
Sydney, Australia's largest city, is famous for its stunning harbor, iconic Opera House, and golden beaches like Bondi and Manly. It offers a perfect mix of urban sophistication and natural beauty, with a vibrant cultural scene, diverse food offerings, and countless outdoor adventures. Sydney’s welcoming vibe and sunny climate make it a magnet for travelers from around the world.
9. Singapore, Singapore
Singapore is a modern city-state known for its clean streets, efficient infrastructure, and impressive skyline. It blends cultures from China, India, Malaysia, and the West, creating a unique fusion reflected in its food, architecture, and traditions. From the futuristic Gardens by the Bay to the bustling hawker centers, Singapore offers a polished yet deeply cultural experience.
10. Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona is a vibrant coastal city that dazzles with its art, architecture, and Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for Antoni Gaudí’s whimsical creations like the Sagrada Família and Park Güell, the city also boasts lively markets, beautiful beaches, and a rich Catalan heritage. Whether you're exploring the Gothic Quarter or enjoying tapas by the sea, Barcelona captivates with its creativity and spirit.
Taipei, Taiwan (11); Seoul, South Korea (12); London, United Kingdom (13); Dubai, United Arab Emirates (14); Berlin, Germany (15); Osaka, Japan (16); Bangkok, Thailand (17); Los Angeles (18); Istanbul, Turkey (19); Melbourne, Australia (20); Hong Kong, China (21); Munich, Germany (22); Las Vegas (23); Florence, Italy (24); Prague, Czech Republic (25); Dublin, Ireland (26); Kyoto, Japan (27); Vienna, Austria (28); Lisbon, Portugal (29); Venice, Italy (30); Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (31); Athens, Greece (32); Orlando, Florida (33); Toronto, Canada (34); Miami (35); San Francisco (36); Shanghai, China (37); Frankfurt, Germany (38); Copenhagen, Denmark (39); Zurich, Switzerland (40); Washington, D.C. (41); Pattaya-Chonburi, Thailand (42); Vancouver, Canada (43); Stockholm, Sweden (44); Mexico City, Mexico (45); Oslo, Norway (46); São Paulo, Brazil (47); Phuket, Thailand (48); Helsinki, Finland (49); Brussels, Belgium (50); Budapest, Hungary (51); Guangzhou, China (52); Nice, France (53); Palma de Mallorca, Spain (54); Honolulu, Hawaii (55); Beijing, China (56); Warsaw, Poland (57); Seville, Spain (58); Valencia, Spain (59); Shenzhen, China (60); Doha, Qatar (61); Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (62); Antalya, Turkey (63); Fukuoka, Japan (64); Sapporo, Japan (65)
Busan, South Korea (66); Macau, China (67); Edinburgh, United Kingdom (68); Montreal, Canada (69); Cancún, Mexico (70); Bologna, Italy (71); Rhodes, Greece (72); Verona, Italy (73); Delhi, India (74); Porto, Portugal (75); Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (76); Buenos Aires, Argentina (77); Marne-La-Vallée, France (78); Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (79); Kraków, Poland (80); Heraklion, Greece (81); Johor Bahru, Malaysia (82); Hanoi, Vietnam (83); Tel Aviv, Israel (84); Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (85); Thessaloniki, Greece (86); Lima, Peru (87); Medina, Saudi Arabia (88); Tbilisi, Georgia (89); Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (90); Tallinn, Estonia (91); Marrakech, Morocco (92); Mecca, Saudi Arabia (93); Denpasar, Indonesia (94); Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (95); Santiago, Chile (96); Vilnius, Lithuania (97); Jerusalem, Israel (98); Zhuhai, China (99); Cairo, Egypt (100)
