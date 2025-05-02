100 Most Visited Cities In The World, India Ranks...; Check- Full List

3 / 14

Paris, often referred to as "The City of Light," is celebrated for its rich history, iconic architecture, and vibrant culture. From the grandeur of the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame Cathedral to the artistic treasures housed in the Louvre, Paris offers an enchanting blend of the historic and the modern. Its streets are lined with chic cafés, luxury boutiques, and world-renowned patisseries, making it a haven for lovers of food, fashion, and art.