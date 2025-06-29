101-Year-Old Doctor Shares SHOCKING Longevity Secret That Has Nothing To Do With Food Or Stress!

3 / 16

Dr Scharffenberg didn’t believe in overcomplicating things. His advice was straightforward: move your body every single day. Whether you’re overweight, stressed, or even battling high cholesterol, daily exercise can add years to your life.

“An obese person who exercises daily may outlive a thin person who is inactive,” he noted.

You don’t need a gym membership or a fitness app. It could be a brisk walk, dancing in your living room, or gardening, what matters is consistency. Movement is the medicine we often forget to take.