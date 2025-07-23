11 Most Powerful Shiva Temples To Visit On Sawan Shivratri 2025 - Number 7 Will Leave You Spellbound

7 / 17

Also known as Baba Dham, this is where Ravana offered his ten heads to please Lord Shiva. It is one of the most visited temples during Shravan, with devotees walking miles barefoot in the Kanwar Yatra. On Sawan Shivratri, the devotion peaks—chanting fills the air, and the energy is transformative. It is said that prayers here never go unanswered.