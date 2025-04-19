13 Most Magical Train Journeys In India You Must Experience At Least Once

1 / 15

There’s something undeniably exhilerating about train journeys—the rhythmic hum of the tracks, panoramic window views, and the sense of adventure that unfolds with every mile. In a country as vast and diverse as India, train travel becomes more than just a mode of transportation—it becomes an experience. From toy trains scaling mist-covered hills to luxury coaches gliding through golden deserts, these 15 magical train journeys showcase the soul of India in motion. Whether you're a wanderlust-filled traveler or someone seeking slow, scenic escapes, these routes are guaranteed to leave you spellbound.