21 Days And.....'BOOM': New Baba Vanga’ Makes Alarming Prediction About Upcoming Major...

New Baba Vanga' Makes Alarming Prediction About Upcoming Major...
A prediction by manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, dubbed the "New Baba Vanga," has triggered fear of a major disaster in Japan by July 5. As a result, flight bookings and spring holiday travel to Japan, especially from Hong Kong, have plummeted by nearly 50 percent, affecting tourism and airline operations.
New Baba Vanga
A chilling prediction by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, often referred to as the "New Baba Vanga," has sparked widespread concern in Japan and parts of Asia. The fear surrounding the forecast has reportedly caused an 83% decline in flight bookings from Hong Kong to Japan between late June and early July.
The Future I Saw by Ryo Tatsuki
In her 1999 manga The Future I Saw, Ryo Tatsuki issued a warning about a major disaster striking Japan on July 5. Known for previously predicting events like the Covid-19 pandemic, Tatsuki wrote that a deep-sea crack between Japan and the Philippines could trigger waves even more powerful than the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.
Flight bookings in Hong Kong
Tatsuki’s prediction has sparked significant concern, especially in Hong Kong. According to media reports, flight bookings from Hong Kong to Japan have dropped by 83 percent for late June to early July.
Hong Kong Airlines suspended flights
In response, Hong Kong Airlines has suspended July and August flights to cities like Kumamoto and Kagoshima. Regional carriers, particularly those operating Boeing aircraft, are also experiencing cancellations.
High demand of bookings
A travel agency in Hong Kong reported that holiday bookings for April and May fell by 50 percent compared to last year, despite typically high demand during the cherry blossom season and Easter holidays. Greater Bay Airlines called the drop unusual, noting their Japan office anticipated 80% seat occupancy but saw only 40%.
People urged to stay calm
Japanese authorities are working to calm public fears. Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai urged people to stay calm and avoid panic, pointing out that residents are not fleeing the country. He also encouraged tourists to keep traveling to Japan, emphasizing that there is no reason to cancel plans.
Ryo Tatsuki previous predictions
Ryo Tatsuki has previously made predictions that many believe came true, including the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, the deaths of Princess Diana and Freddie Mercury, and the Covid-19 pandemic. She has also issued a warning about a potentially more dangerous virus strain expected to emerge in 2030.
