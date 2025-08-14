Advertisement
NewsPhotos4 Breathtaking Getaways Near Delhi To Celebrate Long Weekend For Independence Day 2025
4 Breathtaking Getaways Near Delhi To Celebrate Long Weekend For Independence Day 2025

Celebrate the Independence Day 2025 long weekend with a refreshing escape to stunning destinations near Delhi. From serene hill stations to historic towns, these getaways offer the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Enjoy scenic beauty, cultural charm, and a quick break from the city’s hustle.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
With Independence Day 2025 falling close to a weekend, it’s the perfect opportunity to take a quick break from the hustle of city life. If you’re in or around Delhi, there are plenty of short escapes that offer relaxation, adventure, and a refreshing change of scenery.

Here are four amazing getaways near Delhi to make the most of your long weekend:-

Rishikesh – The Adventure and Spiritual Hub

Rishikesh – The Adventure and Spiritual Hub

Rishikesh, nestled on the banks of the Ganga, is an ideal mix of peace and thrill. Known as the “Yoga Capital of the World,” it offers serene ashrams, riverbank meditation spots, and the famous Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat. For adventure lovers, white-water rafting, bungee jumping, and trekking are must-try experiences. Just a 5-6 hour drive from Delhi, Rishikesh is a rejuvenating escape.

Jaipur – The Royal Pink City

Jaipur – The Royal Pink City

A blend of history, culture, and vibrant markets, Jaipur is perfect for those who love exploring heritage sites. Visit the iconic Amber Fort, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal, or indulge in authentic Rajasthani food. The local bazaars are great for picking up handicrafts and jewellery. At just about a 5-hour drive from Delhi, Jaipur offers a royal getaway experience without long travel times.

Lansdowne – A Quiet Hill Retreat

Lansdowne – A Quiet Hill Retreat

If you prefer tranquillity over crowds, Lansdowne is your place. This charming hill station in Uttarakhand is surrounded by pine forests and offers breathtaking views. Enjoy peaceful walks, visit the War Memorial, or simply relax in nature’s lap. With minimal tourist rush, it’s perfect for a slow and peaceful holiday. It’s about a 6-hour drive from Delhi.

Agra – The City of the Taj

Agra – The City of the Taj

Home to the world-famous Taj Mahal, Agra is a timeless classic for a weekend trip. Besides the Taj, explore Agra Fort, Mehtab Bagh, and local markets offering Mughlai delicacies and marble handicrafts. Being just a 3-4 hour drive from Delhi, Agra is one of the easiest and most iconic long weekend choices.

For Independence Day weekends, expect higher footfall at tourist spots. Book your hotels in advance, start your journey early to avoid traffic, and explore lesser-known spots around your chosen destination for a richer experience.

