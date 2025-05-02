5 Breathtaking Road Trips In India: Manali To Leh Or Mumbai To Goa!

6 / 6

This is a well-known and one of the most incredible road trips in India. Known as the ultimate Himalayan Adventure, the route from Manali to Leh is a heaven for adventurous, especially for bikers. The trip will take one through high mountain passes, Rohtang and Baralacha La, showcasing sights of snow-covered peaks and barren land. Starting from the lush green valleys of Manali (2,050 m), the journey takes travellers through the snow-covered Rohtang Pass (3,978 m), the rugged landscapes of Keylong and Jispa, and into the high-altitude deserts of Ladakh. Along the way, travelers witness dramatic terrain transitions from verdant forests and gushing rivers to barren mountains and vast open plains. Highlights include the breathtaking Baralacha La (4,890 m), the surreal More Plains, and the adrenaline-pumping Gata Loops, a series of 21 sharp bends.

The distance is around 480 kms and the best time to visit is from June to September.