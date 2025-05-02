5 Breathtaking Road Trips In India: Manali To Leh Or Mumbai To Goa!
Roadtrips are for the adventurous travellers, who truly want to experience the journey; and are ready for the adrenaline rush. The rocky roads, curvy lanes, sometimes clear- gloomy weather can build incredible memories for riders, because they not only drive through the roads but also drive through emotions. WanderOn suggests these road trip journeys:
Jaipur to Jaisalmer
The beauty of India is the diversity in its travel experiences too. From mountains to beaches, to plains, tea gardens, rice farming, everything is offered in the country. The journey from Jaipur to Jaisalmer adds a magical touch while driving though the golden sands of Rajasthan. From historic towns, to forts, desserts, sands, the warmer temperature in morning to slightly colder evenings, the journey has an essence of exuberating the Rajputana life of India. One should stop in Jodhpur to experience the stunning Mehrangarh Fort before continuing the journey to the charming Sam Sand Dunes. The best time to travel is October to February, with a distance of 560 km.
Guwahati to Tawang
While few people are aware of this journey, this road trip from is an absolute adventure, with breathtaking scenic beauty. The drive takes one through winding roads with breathtaking valleys, snow-capped mountains, and the untouched beauty of Arunachal Pradesh. The Sela Pass, a high mountain pass, is a highlight of the journey where one can feel like arriving in a dream world, they journey could feel unreal and become one of the most memorable journeys for a lifetime.
Delhi to the Spiti Valley
This road trip is a thrilling 750 km journey through the breathtaking Himalayan landscape. Starting from Delhi, travellers pass through Shimla, Narkanda, and Rampur, witnessing pine forests and apple orchards before reaching Chitkul and Reckong Peo, with stunning views of the Kinner Kailash range. As the terrain turns rugged, the route takes one through Nako, Tabo, and Dhankar Monastery, offering glimpses of ancient Buddhist culture and dramatic cliffside views. In Kaza, the heart of Spiti, visitors can explore the Key Monastery, Hikkim (home to the world’s highest post office), and the fossil-rich villages of Langza and Komic. The rocky roads, river crossings, and stark high-altitude landscapes make this journey both challenging and unforgettable, leading to the surreal beauty of Spiti Valley.
Mumbai to Goa
The Mumbai to Goa road trip is a 590 km coastal adventure along NH66, perfect for beach lovers. With Arabian Sea views, swaying coconut trees, and fresh ocean breeze, the route passes through charming Konkan villages, secluded beaches, and lush greenery. Must-visit stops include Alibaug’s Kolaba Fort, Ganpatipule’s seaside Ganpati temple, and Tarkarli’s pristine beaches and backwaters. Travelers can savour fresh Malvani seafood while passing through cashew and mango orchards. Further south, Sawantwadi’s wooden handicrafts and Amboli Ghat’s misty mountains add to the charm. Finally, the journey ends in Goa, welcoming travellers with Portuguese architecture, vibrant nightlife, and laid-back beach vibes, making it a refreshing and scenic getaway.
Manali to Leh
This is a well-known and one of the most incredible road trips in India. Known as the ultimate Himalayan Adventure, the route from Manali to Leh is a heaven for adventurous, especially for bikers. The trip will take one through high mountain passes, Rohtang and Baralacha La, showcasing sights of snow-covered peaks and barren land. Starting from the lush green valleys of Manali (2,050 m), the journey takes travellers through the snow-covered Rohtang Pass (3,978 m), the rugged landscapes of Keylong and Jispa, and into the high-altitude deserts of Ladakh. Along the way, travelers witness dramatic terrain transitions from verdant forests and gushing rivers to barren mountains and vast open plains. Highlights include the breathtaking Baralacha La (4,890 m), the surreal More Plains, and the adrenaline-pumping Gata Loops, a series of 21 sharp bends.
The distance is around 480 kms and the best time to visit is from June to September.
