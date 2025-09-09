5 Effective Yoga Poses To Relieve Stomach Pain, Reduce Bloating, And Prevent Acidity Naturally
Discover 5 effective yoga poses that help relieve stomach pain, reduce bloating, and prevent acidity naturally. These gentle stretches stimulate digestion, ease discomfort, and promote gut health. Incorporate these poses into your daily routine for natural relief without medication. Improve your digestive wellness and overall calm with simple yoga practices.
Stomach discomfort, bloating, and acidity are common digestive issues that can disrupt your day and affect your overall well-being. While medication and dietary changes can help, incorporating gentle yoga poses into your daily routine can provide natural relief by improving digestion, reducing stress, and enhancing gut health.
Here are 5 effective yoga poses that target stomach pain, bloating, and acidity — along with how and why they work.
Apanasana (Knees-to-Chest Pose)
Apanasana is a gentle pose that helps release trapped gas and reduce bloating. By hugging your knees to your chest, you apply mild pressure to your abdomen, stimulating digestive organs and encouraging movement in the intestines.
How it helps: This pose promotes the release of gas, eases abdominal cramping, and soothes stomach pain. It also activates the parasympathetic nervous system, helping to calm the body and reduce stress-related digestive issues such as acidity.
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Seated Spinal Twist)
The seated spinal twist massages the internal organs, including the stomach, liver, and intestines, promoting better digestion and detoxification.
How it helps: Twisting motions stimulate peristalsis — the wave-like muscle contractions that move food through your digestive tract. This can reduce constipation, relieve bloating, and balance stomach acid levels. Additionally, the twist helps alleviate tension in the abdominal muscles and improves circulation.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
Bhujangasana stretches and strengthens the abdominal muscles while opening up the chest and improving posture.
How it helps: This pose encourages the flow of digestive juices, boosting metabolism and easing acidity. The gentle backbend stimulates the pancreas and liver, aiding in digestion and reducing stomach discomfort caused by acid buildup. It also helps relieve stress, which often exacerbates digestive problems.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
Bridge pose gently compresses and massages the abdominal organs, promoting healthy digestion.
How it helps: By lifting the chest and pelvis, Setu Bandhasana improves blood flow to the digestive tract, helping relieve constipation and reduce bloating. The pose also activates the thyroid gland, which plays a role in metabolism and digestion. Practicing this pose regularly can help balance stomach acid and soothe discomfort.
Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)
The flowing movement between Cat and Cow poses gently massages the abdomen and improves spinal flexibility.
How it helps: This dynamic sequence stimulates digestion by increasing blood flow to the belly area and enhancing the mobility of the digestive tract. The gentle compression and extension help relieve gas and bloating, reduce stomach pain, and calm acidity. It also helps relieve tension and stress that may worsen digestive symptoms.
Practice regularly: Consistency is key to experiencing lasting relief. Try to practice these poses daily or at least several times a week.
Breathe deeply: Focus on slow, deep breaths during each pose to maximize relaxation and stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system.
Avoid eating immediately before practice: Wait at least 2 hours after meals to prevent discomfort during yoga.
Listen to your body: Modify poses if needed and avoid any movements that cause pain or discomfort.
Incorporating these yoga poses into your routine can naturally ease stomach pain, reduce bloating, and balance acidity — all while enhancing your overall sense of well-being. Give your digestion the gentle boost it deserves with the power of mindful movement and breath.
