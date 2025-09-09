5 Effective Yoga Poses To Relieve Stomach Pain, Reduce Bloating, And Prevent Acidity Naturally

1 / 7

Stomach discomfort, bloating, and acidity are common digestive issues that can disrupt your day and affect your overall well-being. While medication and dietary changes can help, incorporating gentle yoga poses into your daily routine can provide natural relief by improving digestion, reducing stress, and enhancing gut health.

Here are 5 effective yoga poses that target stomach pain, bloating, and acidity — along with how and why they work.