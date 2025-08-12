5 Holy Temples In India To Experience The Divine Krishna Aarti This Janmashtami

2 / 7

Located in the ancient city of Dwarka, the Dwarkadhish Temple is one of the four holy Char Dham pilgrimage sites. During Janmashtami, the temple is beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, and thousands of devotees participate in the midnight Krishna Aarti. The atmosphere is charged with devotion, bhajans, and the sound of conch shells, making it a spiritual experience you’ll never forget.