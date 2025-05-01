5 Home Remedies To Get Relief From Morning Gas And Acidity
Waking up with a bloated stomach or a burning sensation in the chest can be a frustrating way to start your day. Gas and acidity are common digestive issues caused by unhealthy eating habits, stress, or irregular sleep. Fortunately, you don’t always need medication to find relief. Here are five simple and effective home remedies to help soothe morning gas and acidity.
While these remedies can provide quick and natural relief from morning gas and acidity, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key. Eat smaller, balanced meals, avoid late-night snacking, and reduce your intake of spicy, oily, or caffeinated foods. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a healthcare professional.
Why Gas and Acidity Happens in Morning?
Gas and acidity in the morning usually happen due to an empty stomach, which allows digestive acids to build up overnight with nothing to work on. Eating heavy, spicy, or oily meals late at night can slow digestion and cause bloating or acid reflux by morning. Poor sleep posture, especially lying flat, can make acid flow back into the esophagus. Low fiber or water intake may also lead to constipation and trapped gas. Additionally, stress and anxiety can increase stomach acid and disrupt digestion, making symptoms worse when you wake up.
1. Warm Water with Lemon and Honey
Starting your day with a glass of warm water mixed with lemon juice and a teaspoon of honey can do wonders for your digestive system. Lemon balances the body's pH levels, while honey has soothing properties that can calm the stomach lining.
How to use:Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water. Add 1 teaspoon of honey. Drink on an empty stomach every morning.
2. Fennel Seeds (Saunf)
Fennel seeds are rich in compounds that help relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, reducing gas, bloating, and acidity. They also have carminative properties that prevent gas formation.
How to use:Chew 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals. Alternatively, boil 1 teaspoon in a cup of water for 5 minutes, strain, and drink it as tea.
3. Ginger Tea
Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and helps in promoting digestion. It reduces the chances of acid flowing back into the esophagus and prevents bloating caused by gas build-up.
How to use:Boil a few slices of fresh ginger in a cup of water for 5–10 minutes. Strain and sip slowly in the morning.
4. Ajwain (Carom Seeds) with Warm Water
Ajwain contains thymol, which boosts the secretion of gastric juices, enhancing digestion and reducing gas. It’s a tried-and-tested remedy in Indian households for acidity and bloating.
How to use:Mix 1 teaspoon of ajwain with a pinch of black salt. Swallow it with a glass of warm water.
5. Banana
Bananas are a natural antacid. They contain potassium, which helps maintain the acid balance in your stomach. Their soft texture also helps coat the stomach lining and reduce irritation.
How to use:Eat one ripe banana in the morning on an empty stomach. Avoid unripe bananas, which may worsen bloating in some people.
