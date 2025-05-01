5 Home Remedies To Get Relief From Morning Gas And Acidity

3 / 7

Starting your day with a glass of warm water mixed with lemon juice and a teaspoon of honey can do wonders for your digestive system. Lemon balances the body's pH levels, while honey has soothing properties that can calm the stomach lining.

How to use:

Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water. Add 1 teaspoon of honey. Drink on an empty stomach every morning.