Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2976352https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/5-longest-living-creatures-on-earth-one-can-live-forever-animals-that-live-forever-ancient-sea-creatures-longevity-in-nature-deep-sea-immortals-2976352
NewsPhotos5 Longest-Living Creatures On Earth, One Can Live Forever
photoDetails

5 Longest-Living Creatures On Earth, One Can Live Forever

Longest Living Animals: From immortal jellyfish that reverse their aging to sponges that have existed for over 10,000 years, nature’s timekeepers defy everything we know about life and death. These remarkable creatures live far beyond human comprehension, surviving centuries, and in some cases, eternity itself. Let’s uncover the world’s longest-living animals and the science behind their astonishing longevity.

 

Updated:Oct 26, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

animals that live forever

1/9
animals that live forever

Nature’s Timeless Wonders: Time bends and blurs in the natural world, especially for creatures that seem to have conquered aging itself. While humans strive to stretch lifespans, some animals have already mastered longevity on an extraordinary scale. From regenerating freshwater beings to ancient deep-sea dwellers, these species prove that in nature, immortality might not just be a myth.

Follow Us

Hydra

2/9
animals that live forever, ancient sea creatures, longevity in nature, deep sea immortals

1. Hydra: The Tiny Creature That May Never Die

Barely an inch long, the Hydra is a freshwater marvel capable of biological immortality. Composed almost entirely of self-renewing stem cells, it can regenerate any damaged body part indefinitely. While predators or disease can still end its life, in theory, a Hydra can live forever—defying the natural order of birth, aging, and death.

Follow Us

Turritopsis Dohrnii

3/9
animals that live forever, ancient sea creatures, longevity in nature, deep sea immortals

2. Turritopsis Dohrnii: The “Immortal Jellyfish”

Nicknamed the immortal jellyfish, Turritopsis dohrnii holds the rare ability to reverse its life cycle. When injured or starving, this jellyfish transforms back from adulthood to its polyp stage—essentially starting its life over. This process can repeat infinitely, making it one of the only known species capable of true biological immortality.

Follow Us

Glass Sponges

4/9
animals that live forever, ancient sea creatures, longevity in nature, deep sea immortals

3. Glass Sponges: Ancient Beings of the Deep

Deep beneath the oceans, glass sponges have been quietly living for over 10,000 to 15,000 years. These intricate, glass-like organisms form reefs that outlast civilizations. Found mostly in Antarctic waters, one species from the Ross Sea holds the record as the oldest living animal on Earth, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Follow Us

Black Corals

5/9
animals that live forever, ancient sea creatures, longevity in nature, deep sea immortals

4. Black Corals: The Millennia-Old Builders of the Sea

Often mistaken for rocks, black corals are made up of living polyps that continuously replace themselves, creating vast underwater structures over millennia. Radiocarbon dating has revealed some black corals off Hawaii’s coast to be over 4,265 years old—older than the pyramids of Egypt.

Follow Us

Ocean Quahog Clams

6/9
animals that live forever, ancient sea creatures, longevity in nature, deep sea immortals

5. Ocean Quahog Clams: The 500-Year-Old Mollusks

The Ocean Quahog clam, native to the North Atlantic, is another champion of longevity. These quiet shell-dwellers can live beyond 500 years, surviving the rise and fall of entire empires. One specimen, nicknamed “Ming” (after China’s Ming dynasty), was found off Iceland and estimated to be 507 years old, according to scientists at Bangor University.

Follow Us

What Determines Longevity in Animals?

7/9
animals that live forever, ancient sea creatures, longevity in nature, deep sea immortals

What Determines Longevity in Animals?

The secret to these creatures’ long lives lies in their environment and biology. Deep-sea and aquatic habitats provide unmatched stability, no temperature extremes, fewer predators, and slower metabolic rates. Moreover, some of these species have evolved the ability to endlessly regenerate their cells, reversing aging and even cheating death itself.

Follow Us

Secret to Immortality

8/9
animals that live forever, ancient sea creatures, longevity in nature, deep sea immortals

Nature’s Secret to Immortality

From the microscopic Hydra to the ancient glass sponge, these species remind us how little we truly understand about time and life. In a world obsessed with anti-aging, these animals offer a glimpse into nature’s most profound secret—eternity hidden beneath the waves.

Follow Us

9/9
animals that live forever, ancient sea creatures, longevity in nature, deep sea immortals

Pic Credits: Wikipedia, YouTube, Freepik

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Follow Us
Longest Living AnimalsImmortal Jellyfishhydra immortalityglass sponges lifespanblack coral ageocean quahog clamanimals that live foreverancient sea creatureslongevity in naturedeep sea immortals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
10 Players With Most Runs In ODI Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma At...
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For October 27- November 2: Single People Could Meet Someone Who Changes Their Life, Zodiacs
camera icon11
title
Strongest Passport
Think America Has The Strongest Passport? Think Again! See Who Actually Tops 2025 Rankings - Plus Where India And Pakistan Stand
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
10 Times Virat Kohli Proved Why He Is Called The Chase Master: From 82 Vs Pakistan To 100 vs Australia - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
satish shah dies
Who Was Satish Shah? Meet Late Actor Who Played 55 Characters In One Show — Know About His Family and Net Worth