5 Offbeat Hill Stations In Northeast India To Explore This Summer For A Peaceful Retreat

Why Visit: Nestled in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, Ziro Valley is an idyllic hill station surrounded by lush rice fields and snow-capped mountains. Known for its serene environment, this place is perfect for those looking to escape to a quiet corner of nature.

Highlights: Beautiful Landscapes: Ziro Valley is known for its stunning views of the Himalayas and sprawling rice terraces. Unique Apatani Culture: The region is home to the Apatani tribe, known for their distinct facial tattoos and traditional culture. Trekking and Adventure: Enjoy trekking to nearby hills and visit the Dolo Mando, a hilltop offering panoramic views of the valley.

Best Time to Visit: March to October