3 / 9

Just 10 km from Varanasi, Sarnath is known for its deep spiritual and historical significance—but it has a secret. Come nightfall, this ancient town turns into a celestial amphitheater.

With minimal artificial lighting, the stars pop out like diamonds. You don’t need a telescope here—just a blanket, your thoughts, and a heart ready to be moved. The ambiance of ancient ruins under a cosmic canopy makes it a divine experience.

Quick Highlights:

1. Only 10 km from Varanasi

2. Best during new moon nights

3. Ideal for beginner stargazers

4. Rich historical vibes add magic to the moment