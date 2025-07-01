5 Secret Stargazing Spots Near Varanasi That Look Like They're From Another World!
From ancient forts to tranquil hilltops, these hidden gems near Varanasi offer magical night skies that feel ripped from a dream.
Best places for stargazing in India
Varanasi may be India’s spiritual heart, but just beyond its temple-lined ghats lies another kind of magic—one painted across the skies. If you’ve never watched a meteor shower light up the night over a 2,000-year-old monument, or seen the Milky Way arch over a waterfall in the wilderness, then this is your sign.
Unexplored places near Varanasi
These 5 secret stargazing destinations near Varanasi will take your breath away. Whether you're a passionate astrophotographer, a couple chasing a quiet romantic getaway, or simply someone who needs a break from blinding city lights—these spots offer front-row seats to the cosmic theatre.
Sarnath – Where History Meets the Heavens
Just 10 km from Varanasi, Sarnath is known for its deep spiritual and historical significance—but it has a secret. Come nightfall, this ancient town turns into a celestial amphitheater.
With minimal artificial lighting, the stars pop out like diamonds. You don’t need a telescope here—just a blanket, your thoughts, and a heart ready to be moved. The ambiance of ancient ruins under a cosmic canopy makes it a divine experience.
Quick Highlights:
1. Only 10 km from Varanasi
2. Best during new moon nights
3. Ideal for beginner stargazers
4. Rich historical vibes add magic to the moment
Rajdari & Devdari Waterfalls – Stargazing Meets Jungle Adventure
Located about 70 km away inside the Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary, these twin waterfalls aren't just daytime marvels. By night, they turn into a stargazer’s paradise.
Imagine setting up camp near the sound of cascading water, only to look up and witness the Milky Way in full glory—no street lights, no traffic, just nature and the cosmos.
Quick Highlights:
1. 70 km from Varanasi
2. Best time: Post-monsoon to March
3. Camping requires permission
4. Great for astronomy buffs and adventure seekers
Vindhyachal Hills – Sacred Skies Full of Stars
Approximately 68 km from Varanasi, the sacred hills of Vindhyachal hold powerful myths and celestial views. Known for its temples and mythology, it’s also one of the most underrated spots to experience a crystal-clear night sky.
During meteor showers, this place becomes something out of a fantasy film. The lack of urban noise and light makes it ideal for reflection and romance.
Quick Highlights:
1. Around 1.5 hours from Varanasi
2. Best visited in winter (Nov–Feb)
3. Great for solo travelers and photography enthusiasts
4. Perfect for watching meteor showers
Chunar Fort – Watch the Cosmos from a Royal Balcony
At the western edge of the Ganges lies the historic Chunar Fort, just 40 km away. This ancient fort isn't just for history lovers—its elevation and isolation make it a prime stargazing spot.
The calm breeze of the river, the stone grandeur of the fort, and the ink-black sky above create a surreal setting. On clear nights, eclipses and celestial events are absolutely stunning here.
Quick Highlights:
1. 40 km from Varanasi, roughly an hour’s drive
2. Ideal blend of history and astronomy
3. Excellent spot for eclipses and meteor showers
4. Very low light pollution
Kaithi Village – The Stargazer’s Secret Haven
Just 30 km from Varanasi, Kaithi is a sleepy riverside village that turns magical after sunset. With zero urban noise and nearly no artificial light, it’s one of the cleanest sky spots around.
Bring your telescope, your camera, or just your thoughts. Lay by the riverbank, sip on chai, and watch the universe unfold above you. Winter nights are especially crisp, making stars shine brighter than ever.
Quick Highlights:
1. 30 km from Varanasi
2. Excellent for astrophotography
3. Best visited during winter for clear skies
4. Peaceful, offbeat, and deeply rejuvenating
Night sky photography India
Whether you’re a local or a traveler, Varanasi offers more than rituals and rivers. These nearby hidden gems bring you face to face with the vast cosmos—and perhaps even with yourself.
So pack a mat, grab a thermos, and hit the road. Because sometimes, all you need is to look up to feel small, inspired, and incredibly alive.
Hidden getaways near Varanasi
Travel Tip: For the best stargazing experience, plan your trip around the new moon. And don’t forget to carry a red flashlight, it helps you see in the dark without spoiling your night vision!
(Pic Credits: Freepik)
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Trending Photos