5 Sports That Put Your Eyes To Test And How To Keep Them Safe, According To An Eye Surgeon

Sports test not just your stamina but your sight too. This Sports Eye Safety Month, experts share how simple protective gear can shield your eyes from high-speed balls, rackets, and even elbows, so you can play hard, see clear, and stay safe.

Updated:Oct 23, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
The Joy of Sports and a Hidden Risk

The Joy of Sports and a Hidden Risk

Sports bring out the best in us, teamwork, passion, and unfiltered excitement. Whether it’s an intense gully cricket match, a friendly badminton rally, or an energetic basketball game, every moment keeps our hearts racing. But amidst all the thrill, there’s one part of our body that often faces the action, yet rarely gets the attention it deserves, our eyes.

Dr Rasika Thakur, MBBS, DOMS, FCPRS, Cornea and Phaco-Refractive Surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Kalyan, says, “Here’s a fun fact: while we focus on winning points, goals, or runs, we often forget to protect something that helps us enjoy the game in the first place, our eyes!”

This Sports Eye Safety Month, she breaks down the five popular sports that challenge your vision the most, along with simple, smart ways to keep your eyes safe without compromising on fun.

Cricket

1. Cricket: The Nation’s Favourite Game, and a Risky One for Eyes

From local gully matches to the grand stage of the World Cup, cricket rules the Indian heart. But fast bowlers, flying bouncers, and swinging bats make it one of the riskiest sports for eye injuries. Even a small impact can cause serious corneal damage or bruising.

Dr Rasika advises, “A cool pair of sports goggles or a sturdy face shield can go a long way in protecting your eyes. Modern designs are light, breathable, and barely noticeable once you’re in the game.”

Badminton & Squash

2. Badminton & Squash: Don’t Let the Speed Fool You

They may seem like harmless indoor games, but shuttlecocks and squash balls travel faster than you’d think. A sudden hit to the eye can lead to redness, swelling, or even retinal injury.

Dr Rasika says, “You might think a fluffy shuttlecock is harmless… until it zooms at you like a mini rocket. Polycarbonate goggles are your best defense, lightweight, shatterproof, and almost invisible while you play.”

Hockey

3. Hockey: Power, Speed, and Flying Sticks

Whether it’s field hockey or ice hockey, this high-speed sport is as intense as it gets. With the combination of swinging sticks and a fast-moving puck or ball, eye injuries can happen in seconds.

Dr Rasika notes, “Helmets with visors or safety cages are non-negotiable — they act like superhero gear that lets you enjoy the match with zero worry.” These visors not only protect your eyes but also shield your face from accidental blows.

Basketball

4. Basketball: A Contact Sport in Disguise

Fast passes, sharp movements, and crowded courts make basketball a recipe for accidental collisions. Fingers, elbows, or even the ball itself can injure your eyes during a heated play.

Sports goggles not only add a touch of style but also keep your vision safe. They’re designed to resist impact, reduce glare, and help you focus better on the ball — literally keeping your eyes on the game.

Martial Arts & Boxing

5. Martial Arts & Boxing: Protect Before You Punch

Martial arts and boxing thrive on adrenaline — but direct hits to the face are part of the challenge. Without proper protection, these impacts can cause swelling, bruising, or more severe eye injuries.

Dr Rasika emphasizes, “Sure, you can’t bubble-wrap your face, but using face guards and good-quality gloves can significantly reduce those ‘ouch’ moments.” She recommends investing in high-quality safety gear approved by your sport’s federation for maximum protection.

Eye Safety Tips

Play Smart, Play Safe: Eye Safety Tips

Gear Up with Polycarbonate Eyewear: It’s lightweight, impact-resistant, and offers superior visibility.

Choose the Right Protection for Your Sport: Each game demands a different kind of shield — pick wisely.

Don’t Ignore Minor Eye Injuries: Redness, blurriness, or discomfort after play warrants an immediate eye check-up.

Eyes on the Prize

Sports are more than just games — they’re about energy, passion, and connection. A small step toward eye safety ensures you keep enjoying every match, every smash, every dunk, and every knockout (the fun kind).

This Sports Eye Safety Month, let’s make one promise — protect your eyes, play smart, and keep your focus right where it belongs — on the game!

(Image credits: Freepik)

