5 Stunning Countries Where You Can Experience The Midnight Sun And 24-Hour Daylight

2 / 7

Norway, especially its northern regions, offers one of the most famous and longest-lasting experiences of the Midnight Sun. Above the Arctic Circle, including the city of Tromsø and the Lofoten Islands, you can witness the sun never dipping below the horizon from late May to late July.

Tromsø, often called the “Gateway to the Arctic,” is a popular destination for tourists looking to experience this natural wonder. The Midnight Sun provides a unique opportunity for outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, kayaking, and even midnight golf in some locations. The phenomenon is best enjoyed by traveling to Norway’s northernmost points, where the daylight stretches to almost 24 hours.