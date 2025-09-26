5 Zodiac Signs Set To Receive Financial Blessings From Mars And Mercury This Festive Season

photoDetails

english

2964960

On the night of Dussehra, October 2, Mercury will enter Libra. With Mars already positioned in Libra, their conjunction will bring powerful and beneficial effects lasting until October 27. This alignment of Mercury, the planet of intellect and communication, and Mars, the planet of energy and drive, will influence all 12 zodiac signs. However, it will be especially auspicious for five zodiac signs, bringing them significant advantages.