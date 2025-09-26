5 Zodiac Signs Set To Receive Financial Blessings From Mars And Mercury This Festive Season
On the night of Dussehra, October 2, Mercury will enter Libra. With Mars already positioned in Libra, their conjunction will bring powerful and beneficial effects lasting until October 27. This alignment of Mercury, the planet of intellect and communication, and Mars, the planet of energy and drive, will influence all 12 zodiac signs. However, it will be especially auspicious for five zodiac signs, bringing them significant advantages.
Aries
Mars, the ruling planet of Aries, will bring great benefits through its conjunction with Mercury. Aries natives will experience a boost in courage and determination. Opportunities for wealth and prosperity are likely to arise. Enhanced mental strength will help in making wise decisions, while harmony and happiness will grow in both family life and career.
Cancer
The transit of Mercury, known as the prince of planets, will bring great joy to Cancerians through a favourable yoga. Past issues are likely to be resolved, boosting courage and confidence. Business ventures will flourish, leading to financial gains, and there will be positive developments related to property matters.
Libra
Librans will gain the most from the conjunction of Mars and Mercury, as it takes place in their zodiac sign. This period will encourage important decision-making, even if some choices involve risks. Your charm and personality will be enhanced, your love life will flourish, and opportunities for financial gains are likely to arise.
Sagittarius
This favourable yoga will bring Sagittarius many opportunities to increase their income. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, though it is wise to avoid unnecessary risks. You can also look forward to spending meaningful and joyful time with your family.
Capricorn
For Capricorns, the conjunction of Mars and Mercury will bring business profits and the potential for receiving large orders. Success in significant ventures is likely, and those in government jobs may be promoted to higher positions. Personal life will also see positive developments, bringing happiness and harmony.
Disclaimer
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
