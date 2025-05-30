Advertisement
6 Best Works of Franz Kafka: Stories That Changed Modern Literature

Franz Kafka, is renowned for his exploration of themes like alienation, existential anxiety, and the absurdity of bureaucracy. His distinct, surreal style often called "Kafkaesque" is evident in works such as The Metamorphosis, The Trial, The Castle, and In the Penal Colony. Scroll to read more about him. 

Updated:May 30, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
About Kafka

About Kafka

Franz Kafka was born on 3rd July, 1833 in Prague, Czechia. His work explores themes of alienation, existential dread, and oppressive bureaucracy. Kafka’s writing style is marked by dark humor, and nightmarish scenarios, often referred to as "Kafkaesque”.

The Metamorphosis

The Metamorphosis

This iconic novel was published in 1915, The story shows the tension between individual identity and societal roles. The protagonist’s emotional journey highlights the cruelty of conditional love and the deep human need for understanding.

The Castle

The Castle

This novel was published in 1926 in an unfinished book, The novel delves into themes of bureaucracy, alienation, and the search for meaning. Kafka portrays a confusing, indifferent system that frustrates K’s, the protagonist's every effort.

In The Penal Colony

In The Penal Colony

Published in 1919, this short story examines themes of justice, punishment, and blind adherence to tradition. Kafka’s storytelling triggers discomfort and contemplation, using stark imagery and ethical ambiguity to challenge the reader’s sense of fairness and authority.

The Trial

The Trial

This amazing novel was published in 1925. The book explores existential anxiety, powerlessness, and the human longing for clarity and justice. The protagonist, Josef K., is arrested and prosecuted by a mysterious and inaccessible legal system. The charges against him are never revealed.

Letters to Milena

Letters to Milena

These deeply personal letters offer a rare glimpse into Kafka’s emotional world. Addressed to Milena Jesenská, his beloved, they reveal themes of longing, vulnerability, love, and spiritual connection and the fact that despite their intimacy, Kafka and Milena never lived together which makes these letters more intimate.

The Hunger Artist

The Hunger Artist

Published in 1922, is a short story that follows a professional artist who performs public fasting as an art form. Over time, audiences lose interest in his act, and he is forgotten by his audience. The story explores themes of isolation, misunderstood artistry, and existential longing.

