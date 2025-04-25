6 Easy Tips To Make Your Air Cooler Perform Better
Air Cooler Hacks: As the summer season is here, here are six helpful tips to enhance your air cooler's performance. Take a look !
Place It Near An Open Window
Air coolers work best with proper ventilation. Placing your cooler near a window allows better airflow and improves cooling efficiency.
Regular Maintenance
Clean the fan blades, water tank, and filters periodically. Check for any blockages in air vents to ensure optimal performance.
Right Position
Place the cooler at a height or on a stand to allow even air distribution across the room.
Keep The Room Shaded
Close curtains or blinds during the day to reduce heat load and help the cooler maintain a lower room temperature.
Clean The Cooling Pads Regularly
Dust and mineral deposits can block the pads. Clean or replace them regularly to ensure smooth airflow and better performance.
Ensure Proper Water Levels
Always keep the water tank full with clean, cool water. You can even add ice for an extra cooling boost.
