Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891317https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/6-easy-tips-to-make-your-air-cooler-perform-better-2891317
NewsPhotos6 Easy Tips To Make Your Air Cooler Perform Better
photoDetails

6 Easy Tips To Make Your Air Cooler Perform Better

Air Cooler Hacks: As the summer season is here, here are six helpful tips to enhance your air cooler's performance. Take a look !

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Place It Near An Open Window

1/6
Place It Near An Open Window

Air coolers work best with proper ventilation. Placing your cooler near a window allows better airflow and improves cooling efficiency.

Follow Us

Regular Maintenance

2/6
Regular Maintenance

Clean the fan blades, water tank, and filters periodically. Check for any blockages in air vents to ensure optimal performance.

 

Follow Us

Right Position

3/6
Right Position

 Place the cooler at a height or on a stand to allow even air distribution across the room.

 

Follow Us

Keep The Room Shaded

4/6
Keep The Room Shaded

Close curtains or blinds during the day to reduce heat load and help the cooler maintain a lower room temperature.

Follow Us

Clean The Cooling Pads Regularly

5/6
Clean The Cooling Pads Regularly

Dust and mineral deposits can block the pads. Clean or replace them regularly to ensure smooth airflow and better performance.

Follow Us

Ensure Proper Water Levels

6/6
Ensure Proper Water Levels

Always keep the water tank full with clean, cool water. You can even add ice for an extra cooling boost.

 

Follow Us
Air Cooler Tipsair coolerAir Cooler IdeasLifestyleTrendingAir Cooler Hacks
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Air Cooler Tips
6 Easy Tips To Make Your Air Cooler Perform Better
camera icon8
title
MS Dhoni
Indian Cricketers To Play 400 Or More T20 Matches: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Hotness Alert! 7 Bold Beachwears Looks To Steal From Janhvi Kapoor
camera icon8
title
Pope Francis Net Worth
How Much Did Pope Francis Earn? His Net Worth Will Surprise You, And It Will Be Inherited By…
camera icon13
title
indian state according to your zodiac
Indian State You Are According To Your Zodiac- Check Your State Vibe
NEWS ON ONE CLICK