photoDetails

english

6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe

Laapataa Ladies fame Pratibha Ranta gained global recognition through her acting in the critically acclaimed film. Beyond acting, the diva also turned heads with her fashionable looks, from Pinterest-worthy outfits to slaying in satin. Check out all her looks for style inspiration!

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/6-fashion-looks-to-steal-from-pratibha-rantas-wardrobe-2865556

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Feb 28, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

Chic Look 1 / 6 Pratibha Ranta turns heads in a red bodycon dress, a chic look perfect to recreate for a bold and elegant statement. Follow Us

V-Day Perfect 2 / 6 Pratibha Ranta turns heads in this red dress, making it a must-recreate Valentine’s Day special look. Follow Us

Princess Vibes 3 / 6 Pratibha Ranta exudes princess vibes in this dreamy look, perfect for a regal style statement. Follow Us

Pinterest Look 4 / 6 Pratibha Ranta creates a Pinterest-worthy look perfect OOTD to recreate with effortless elegance. Follow Us

Blue Glitter 5 / 6 Pratibha Ranta makes a Statement in Blue Glittery Mini Dress Adding a Sparkling Touch to Her Style Follow Us