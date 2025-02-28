Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2865556https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/6-fashion-looks-to-steal-from-pratibha-rantas-wardrobe-2865556
NewsPhotos6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe 6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe
photoDetails

6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe

Laapataa Ladies fame Pratibha Ranta gained global recognition through her acting in the critically acclaimed film. Beyond acting, the diva also turned heads with her fashionable looks, from Pinterest-worthy outfits to slaying in satin. Check out all her looks for style inspiration!
Updated:Feb 28, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Chic Look

1/6
Chic Look

Pratibha Ranta turns heads in a red bodycon dress, a chic look perfect to recreate for a bold and elegant statement.

Follow Us

V-Day Perfect

2/6
V-Day Perfect

Pratibha Ranta turns heads in this red dress, making it a must-recreate Valentine’s Day special look.

Follow Us

Princess Vibes

3/6
Princess Vibes

Pratibha Ranta exudes princess vibes in this dreamy look, perfect for a regal style statement.

Follow Us

Pinterest Look

4/6
Pinterest Look

Pratibha Ranta creates a Pinterest-worthy look perfect OOTD to recreate with effortless elegance.

Follow Us

Blue Glitter

5/6
Blue Glitter

Pratibha Ranta makes a Statement in Blue Glittery Mini Dress Adding a Sparkling Touch to Her Style

Follow Us

Co-ord- Set Look

6/6
Co-ord- Set Look

Co- ord-Set Look Pratibha Ranta Turns Heads in Chic Ensemble Perfect Outfit Inspo to Recreate

Follow Us
Pratibha RantaPratibha Ranta Stylish LooksPratibha Ranta Hot PicsPratibha Ranta Fashion LookCelebs FashionLifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Pratibha Ranta
6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe
camera icon7
title
Vrindavan
7 Famous Temples In Uttar Pradesh That Every Devotee Should Explore:
camera icon8
title
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: List Of Batters With Most Runs In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon10
title
Players With Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIs
From Mohammed Shami To Zaheer Khan: List Of Players With Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIs
camera icon13
title
Lifestyle
March 2025 Monthly Horoscope: March Will Test Your Patience In Many Ways; But You Will Grow Stronger Every Time, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK