NewsPhotos6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe 6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe
photoDetails
6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe
Laapataa Ladies fame Pratibha Ranta gained global recognition through her acting in the critically acclaimed film. Beyond acting, the diva also turned heads with her fashionable looks, from Pinterest-worthy outfits to slaying in satin. Check out all her looks for style inspiration!
Chic Look
1/6
Pratibha Ranta turns heads in a red bodycon dress, a chic look perfect to recreate for a bold and elegant statement.
V-Day Perfect
2/6
Pratibha Ranta turns heads in this red dress, making it a must-recreate Valentine’s Day special look.
Princess Vibes
3/6
Pratibha Ranta exudes princess vibes in this dreamy look, perfect for a regal style statement.
Pinterest Look
4/6
Pratibha Ranta creates a Pinterest-worthy look perfect OOTD to recreate with effortless elegance.
Blue Glitter
5/6
Pratibha Ranta makes a Statement in Blue Glittery Mini Dress Adding a Sparkling Touch to Her Style
Co-ord- Set Look
6/6
Co- ord-Set Look Pratibha Ranta Turns Heads in Chic Ensemble Perfect Outfit Inspo to Recreate
Advertisement
Trending Photos
8
10