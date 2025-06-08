Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913057https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/6-healthy-and-must-try-bedtime-drinks-to-boost-metabolism-2913057
NewsPhotos6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism
photoDetails

6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Metabolism plays a crucial role in our overall health, helping to burn calories, maintain energy, and regulate body processes. As we sleep, the body is still active, burning energy and repairing cells. Therefore, fueling your body with the right drinks before bed can support your metabolism and even promote weight loss. Here are six healthy and delicious bedtime drinks that can help boost your metabolism while you sleep.

 

Updated:Jun 08, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
Follow Us

6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism

1/7
6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism

By sipping on these drinks before bed, you're giving your body the nourishment it needs to work efficiently through the night, helping you wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day.

 

Follow Us

1. Warm Lemon Water

2/7
1. Warm Lemon Water

Lemon water is a simple yet powerful bedtime drink. Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, lemon helps detoxify your body, supports digestion, and boosts metabolism. The warm temperature of the water encourages relaxation and promotes better digestion overnight.

 

Follow Us

2. Chamomile Tea with Cinnamon

3/7
2. Chamomile Tea with Cinnamon

Chamomile tea is renowned for its calming properties, helping to reduce stress and promote sleep. When combined with cinnamon, a spice known for its ability to regulate blood sugar and boost metabolism, this drink becomes even more effective for fat-burning overnight.

 

Follow Us

3. Turmeric Golden Milk

4/7
3. Turmeric Golden Milk

Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory spice, and its active compound, curcumin, has numerous health benefits. Combined with milk (or a dairy-free alternative), it creates a soothing, metabolism-boosting drink perfect for bedtime.

 

Follow Us

4. Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

5/7
4. Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a popular natural remedy known for its ability to help with digestion, regulate blood sugar, and support weight loss. Drinking ACV before bed can help keep your metabolism active while you sleep.

 

Follow Us

5. Ginger Tea

6/7
5. Ginger Tea

Ginger has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties, including its ability to aid digestion and boost metabolism. Drinking ginger tea before bed not only helps in digestion but also promotes fat burning and improves circulation.

 

Follow Us

6. Peppermint Tea

7/7
6. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea is a refreshing and calming drink that can promote digestion, relieve bloating, and help relax your muscles. The soothing properties of peppermint make it an excellent choice for winding down before bed.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Follow Us
healthy bedtime drinksmetabolism boostweight loss drinksnighttime drinksmetabolism-boosting beveragessleep aid drinks
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
healthy bedtime drinks
6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism
camera icon8
title
Ajay Devgn
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor: From Rs 35 Crore For 8-Minute Cameo To Rs 125 Crore Single Show — Beats Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; His Name Is...
camera icon6
title
Elephant
Meet Vatsala, World's Oldest Living Elephant; Survived World Wars, Saw India's Partition; Aged... Lives In...
camera icon7
title
raj shamani
Meet Raj Shamani: Podcaster Who Overcame Stage Fear, Recently Interviewed Vijay Mallya, Now Earns Over Rs 50 Crore – Check His Net Worth
camera icon10
title
Railways
10 Must-Visit Most Scenic Railway Stations In India- In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK