6 Healthy Bedtime Snacks To Boost Metabolism

Greek yogurt is a powerhouse when it comes to boosting metabolism. Packed with protein and probiotics, it helps repair muscles and supports gut health, both of which contribute to a more efficient metabolism. Adding berries such as blueberries or strawberries provides antioxidants and fiber, which aid digestion and promote a feeling of fullness. A handful of nuts like almonds or walnuts will add healthy fats and additional protein, ensuring a balanced snack that supports metabolic health throughout the night.

Why it works: Greek yogurt contains casein protein, which digests slowly, keeping your metabolism active during the night. The fiber from berries and the healthy fats from nuts contribute to a steady release of energy and promote fat burning.