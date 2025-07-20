Advertisement
6 Hidden Birdwatching Spots In Ranchi That Feel Like A Real-Life Nature Documentary
photoDetails

6 Hidden Birdwatching Spots In Ranchi That Feel Like A Real-Life Nature Documentary

Think Ranchi is just all about concrete and traffic? Think again. The capital of Jharkhand doubles up as an underrated birdwatching haven. From waterfalls echoing with chirps to dam-side hideouts where migratory birds glide in, these six spots prove that nature truly thrives in this vibrant city.

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Best birdwatching places in Ranchi

1/10
Best birdwatching places in Ranchi

Think birdwatching is only for national parks and remote forests? Think again. Right in the heart of Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi hides six breathtaking birdwatching spots where nature comes alive in full color and song.

From waterfalls to dams, these serene locations are home to everything from vibrant bee-eaters to majestic falcons. If you're a nature lover or an amateur birder, get ready to be blown away by what Ranchi has to offer!

Hundru Falls: More Than Just a Waterfall

2/10
Hundru Falls

Hundru Falls, around 45 km from Ranchi, is a dramatic cascade that draws tourists—but it's also an ideal birdwatching escape. Dense vegetation around the falls provides shelter to birds like the Red-vented Bulbul, Jungle Babbler, and White-throated Kingfisher. In the winters, migratory stars like the Blue-tailed Bee-eater and Pied Cuckoo show up. Early mornings and post-monsoon months are the best time to catch the vibrant flurry of wings.

Jonha Falls (Gonda Falls): Serenity Meets Avian Life

3/10
Jonha Falls

Located about 40 km southeast of Ranchi, Jonha Falls is cradled in the Hanuman Valley rainforest. The Oriental Magpie-Robin, Common Myna, and the elusive Malabar Whistling Thrush can often be heard here. During migratory seasons, birdwatchers may also spot the Ashy Drongo and Grey-headed Canary Flycatcher. The solitude of the place offers undisturbed birding moments for enthusiasts.

Kanke Dam: A Waterbird Wonderland

4/10
Kanke Dam

On the outskirts of the city, Kanke Dam is an oasis for water-loving birds. Expect to spot the Purple Moorhen, Little Grebe, and Cotton Pygmy Goose year-round. Winter brings migratory ducks like the Northern Pintail and Gadwall. Raptors like the Black Kite and Brahminy Kite soar above. With its accessibility and rich bird diversity, this dam is a favorite for casual and seasoned watchers alike.

Birsa Zoological Park: Beyond the Fences

5/10
Birsa Zoological Park

Don’t let the name fool you, the real birdwatching treat at Birsa Zoo lies outside the fenced enclosures. Surrounded by lush greenery, this area hosts wild species like the Indian Pitta, Crested Serpent Eagle, and Greater Coucal. While inside, the aviary offers up-close views of Hornbills, Parrots, and Peafowl, outside gives you a more raw, authentic birding experience.

Rock Garden: An Artistic Bird Hideout

6/10
Rock Garden

Located in central Ranchi, the Rock Garden is not just about sculptures. Its terraced layout and water bodies attract a surprising number of birds. Spot the Common Kingfisher diving near ponds, or Warblers and Sunbirds flitting through flowering bushes. The garden’s aesthetic charm combined with feathered guests makes it a photographer's paradise.

Tagore Hill: Where Poetry Meets Birdsongs

7/10
Tagore Hill

Tagore Hill, named after Rabindranath Tagore, is not just a viewpoint. The hill is rich with bamboo groves and Sal trees that attract Golden Orioles, Green Bee-eaters, and Indian Scimitar Babblers. Birds of prey like the Shikra and Peregrine Falcon have been sighted soaring here. It's the perfect escape for peace, poetry, and plumage.

Ranchi birdwatching spots

8/10
Birdwatching, Travel, Travel 2025, Ranchi birdwatching spots, birdwatching in Jharkhand

Quick Tips for Birdwatching in Ranchi:

1. Go early in the morning or late in the afternoon for best sightings

2. Carry binoculars, a bird guidebook, and a quiet attitude

3. Avoid loud sounds and sudden movements

4. Winters (Nov-Feb) are ideal for migratory birds

5. Respect nature, don’t disturb nesting areas or leave trash behind

Nature spots in Ranchi

9/10
Birdwatching, Travel, Travel 2025, Ranchi birdwatching spots, birdwatching in Jharkhand

Ranchi’s birdwatching scene is a hidden gem waiting to be explored. Whether you're a serious ornithologist or someone who just enjoys nature, these six birding spots offer you a front-row seat to Jharkhand's feathered wonders. So grab your gear and discover a side of Ranchi you never knew existed!

Bird photography Ranchi

10/10
Birdwatching, Travel, Travel 2025, Ranchi birdwatching spots, birdwatching in Jharkhand

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

birdwatchingTravelTravel 2025Ranchi birdwatching spotsbirdwatching in Jharkhandbest birdwatching places in Ranchimigratory birds Ranchiwhere to watch birds in Ranchinature spots in Ranchiwildlife Ranchibird photography Ranchi
NEWS ON ONE CLICK