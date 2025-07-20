6 Hidden Birdwatching Spots In Ranchi That Feel Like A Real-Life Nature Documentary

1 / 10

Think birdwatching is only for national parks and remote forests? Think again. Right in the heart of Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi hides six breathtaking birdwatching spots where nature comes alive in full color and song.

From waterfalls to dams, these serene locations are home to everything from vibrant bee-eaters to majestic falcons. If you're a nature lover or an amateur birder, get ready to be blown away by what Ranchi has to offer!